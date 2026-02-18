Pakistan's Playing XI vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha to drop Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan in must-win match against Namibia?

photoDetails

Pakistan face Namibia in a crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match that will decide their Super 8 fate. Following a heavy defeat to India, team management is considering bold selection calls, including resting Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. Pakistan must secure a convincing win to overcome net run rate concerns and leapfrog USA in the standings. Namibia, though eliminated, remain capable of causing an upset with disciplined bowling and experienced leadership. Team changes, weather conditions in Colombo, and spin-friendly pitch factors could shape the outcome of this must-win encounter.