Pakistan's Playing XI vs Oman: All Eyes On Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman - In Pics
Pakistan kicks off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, led by captain Salman Ali Agha. The Men in Green are likely to field a strong XI including Fakhar Zaman at No. 3, dynamic wicketkeepers Mohammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan, pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, and spin maestro Mohammad Nawaz, who recently claimed a hat-trick. Emerging talents Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Sufiyan Muqeem add depth, while all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed strengthen balance. Fans can expect an aggressive batting lineup, lethal pace, and tactical spin variations, making Pakistan vs Oman a must-watch Asia Cup 2025 opener.
1. Sahibzada Farhan – Reliable Wicketkeeper
Sahibzada Farhan brings agility behind the stumps and composure with the bat, making him a crucial dual-role player in Pakistan’s strategy against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
2. Saim Ayub – Fearless Young Talent
Left-handed batter Saim Ayub’s aggressive style and handy bowling make him a game-changer. Expect fearless strokes and clever spin overs to unsettle Omani bowlers. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
3. Fakhar Zaman – ODI Opener Turned T20 No. 3
Fakhar Zaman will anchor Pakistan’s middle order, leveraging his experience as a top-order ODI batter to stabilize innings and accelerate scoring in crucial T20 moments. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
4. Salman Ali Agha (C) – Captain with Tactical Acumen
As Asia Cup 2025 captain, Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan’s on-field strategy, balancing aggressive plays with smart rotations, while inspiring confidence in a squad blending youth and experience. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
5. Hasan Nawaz – Emerging All-Rounder
Hasan Nawaz offers depth with both bat and ball. His versatility provides Pakistan with flexible options, especially in tight situations against teams like Oman. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
6. Mohammad Nawaz – Spin Maestro
Coming off a hat-trick in the tri-series final, Mohammad Nawaz is Pakistan’s spin spearhead. Expect precise variations and wicket-taking deliveries to dominate Oman’s lineup. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
7. Mohammad Haris (WK) – Dynamic Middle-Order Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Haris adds dual value with swift glove work and aggressive batting. His ability to accelerate the innings could be vital in setting or chasing targets. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
8. Faheem Ashraf – Seam All-Rounder
Faheem Ashraf’s mix of seam bowling and handy lower-order hitting makes him a key X-factor, capable of turning the game with both ball and bat. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
9. Shaheen Shah Afridi – Strike-Pace Leader
Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheads Pakistan’s pace attack. His lethal swing and bounce can unsettle Omani batters early, setting the tone for a dominating performance. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
10. Sufiyan Muqeem – Promising Spinner
Sufiyan Muqeem provides crucial spin support, adding depth to Pakistan’s bowling arsenal. His ability to control the middle overs could choke Oman’s scoring momentum. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
11. Abrar Ahmed – Wicket-Taking Spinner
Abrar Ahmed’s leg-spin is a key weapon. With sharp variations and consistent accuracy, he’s expected to exploit Oman’s unfamiliarity with top-tier spin bowling. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
