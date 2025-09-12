photoDetails

Pakistan kicks off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, led by captain Salman Ali Agha. The Men in Green are likely to field a strong XI including Fakhar Zaman at No. 3, dynamic wicketkeepers Mohammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan, pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, and spin maestro Mohammad Nawaz, who recently claimed a hat-trick. Emerging talents Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Sufiyan Muqeem add depth, while all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed strengthen balance. Fans can expect an aggressive batting lineup, lethal pace, and tactical spin variations, making Pakistan vs Oman a must-watch Asia Cup 2025 opener.