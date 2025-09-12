Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2958694https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/pakistans-playing-xi-vs-oman-all-eyes-on-shaheen-shah-afridi-fakhar-zaman-in-pics-2958694
NewsPhotosPakistan's Playing XI vs Oman: All Eyes On Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman - In Pics
photoDetails

Pakistan's Playing XI vs Oman: All Eyes On Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman - In Pics

Pakistan kicks off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, led by captain Salman Ali Agha. The Men in Green are likely to field a strong XI including Fakhar Zaman at No. 3, dynamic wicketkeepers Mohammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan, pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, and spin maestro Mohammad Nawaz, who recently claimed a hat-trick. Emerging talents Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Sufiyan Muqeem add depth, while all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed strengthen balance. Fans can expect an aggressive batting lineup, lethal pace, and tactical spin variations, making Pakistan vs Oman a must-watch Asia Cup 2025 opener.

Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Sahibzada Farhan – Reliable Wicketkeeper

1/12
1. Sahibzada Farhan – Reliable Wicketkeeper

Sahibzada Farhan brings agility behind the stumps and composure with the bat, making him a crucial dual-role player in Pakistan’s strategy against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

2. Saim Ayub – Fearless Young Talent

2/12
2. Saim Ayub – Fearless Young Talent

Left-handed batter Saim Ayub’s aggressive style and handy bowling make him a game-changer. Expect fearless strokes and clever spin overs to unsettle Omani bowlers. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

3. Fakhar Zaman – ODI Opener Turned T20 No. 3

3/12
3. Fakhar Zaman – ODI Opener Turned T20 No. 3

Fakhar Zaman will anchor Pakistan’s middle order, leveraging his experience as a top-order ODI batter to stabilize innings and accelerate scoring in crucial T20 moments. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

4. Salman Ali Agha (C) – Captain with Tactical Acumen

4/12
4. Salman Ali Agha (C) – Captain with Tactical Acumen

As Asia Cup 2025 captain, Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan’s on-field strategy, balancing aggressive plays with smart rotations, while inspiring confidence in a squad blending youth and experience. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

5. Hasan Nawaz – Emerging All-Rounder

5/12
5. Hasan Nawaz – Emerging All-Rounder

Hasan Nawaz offers depth with both bat and ball. His versatility provides Pakistan with flexible options, especially in tight situations against teams like Oman. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

6. Mohammad Nawaz – Spin Maestro

6/12
6. Mohammad Nawaz – Spin Maestro

Coming off a hat-trick in the tri-series final, Mohammad Nawaz is Pakistan’s spin spearhead. Expect precise variations and wicket-taking deliveries to dominate Oman’s lineup. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

7. Mohammad Haris (WK) – Dynamic Middle-Order Wicketkeeper

7/12
7. Mohammad Haris (WK) – Dynamic Middle-Order Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris adds dual value with swift glove work and aggressive batting. His ability to accelerate the innings could be vital in setting or chasing targets. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

8. Faheem Ashraf – Seam All-Rounder

8/12
8. Faheem Ashraf – Seam All-Rounder

Faheem Ashraf’s mix of seam bowling and handy lower-order hitting makes him a key X-factor, capable of turning the game with both ball and bat. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

9. Shaheen Shah Afridi – Strike-Pace Leader

9/12
9. Shaheen Shah Afridi – Strike-Pace Leader

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheads Pakistan’s pace attack. His lethal swing and bounce can unsettle Omani batters early, setting the tone for a dominating performance. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

10. Sufiyan Muqeem – Promising Spinner

10/12
10. Sufiyan Muqeem – Promising Spinner

Sufiyan Muqeem provides crucial spin support, adding depth to Pakistan’s bowling arsenal. His ability to control the middle overs could choke Oman’s scoring momentum. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

11. Abrar Ahmed – Wicket-Taking Spinner

11/12
11. Abrar Ahmed – Wicket-Taking Spinner

Abrar Ahmed’s leg-spin is a key weapon. With sharp variations and consistent accuracy, he’s expected to exploit Oman’s unfamiliarity with top-tier spin bowling. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Follow Us

12/12
Follow Us
Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 playing XIPakistan Asia Cup 2025 squadFakhar Zaman T20 performanceSalman Ali Agha captaincyShaheen Shah Afridi bowling analysisMohammad Nawaz hat-trick highlightsSaim Ayub rising star Pakistan cricketPakistan cricket team Asia Cup 2025Pakistan vs Oman live scoreAsia Cup 2025 Pakistan scheduleMohammad Haris wicketkeeper battingHasan Nawaz all-rounder performanceFaheem Ashraf T20 analysisAbrar Ahmed leg-spin highlightsPakistan Asia Cup 2025 team newsPakistan T20I squad predictionsOman cricket team Asia Cup 2025Pakistan vs Oman match previewAsia Cup 2025 Cricket UpdatesPakistan bowling attack analysisPakistan batting order Asia CupPakistan vs Oman top performersPakistan cricket team key playersAsia Cup 2025 match reportPakistan cricket strategy Asia CupAsia Cup 2025 cricket predictionsPakistan vs Oman T20 highlightsPakistan cricket team news 2025Asia Cup 2025 live updatesPakistan cricket fans guide Asia Cup
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
bollywood actress turned ips office
Meet Bollywood Actress Who Cracked UPSC In Her First Attempt, Has Worked With Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi; Her Name Is..
camera icon9
title
Disha Patani
Hotness Alert! 9 Times Disha Patani Ruled Bikini Fashion
camera icon9
title
India Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 ticket sales
From Pahalgam Tensions To No Rohit-Virat: 5 Reasons Why India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Aren’t Selling
camera icon10
title
most expensive sarees
10 Most Expensive Sarees In The World
camera icon12
title
Dinesh Karthik all-time India T20I XI
Dinesh Karthik’s All-Time India T20I XI : Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina Snubbed, Who Is The Captain? Check Full 11
NEWS ON ONE CLICK