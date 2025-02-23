Advertisement
Pakistan's Probable Playing XIs Vs India For Champions Trophy 2025 Match: Who Will Replace Fakhar Zaman? Out-Of-Form Haris Rauf To Be DROPPED? In Pics

Pakistan faces a do-or-die clash against India in the Champions Trophy 2025. With Fakhar Zaman ruled out due to injury, the Men in Green must find a way to reshuffle their lineup and bring in players who can deliver under pressure. As Pakistan fights to stay in the tournament, all eyes will be on their squad selection and performance against their arch-rivals.

Updated:Feb 23, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
1. Imam-ul-Haq: The Replacement Opener

Stepping in for the injured Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq brings stability to the top order. His last ODI was in 2023, but his experience and ability to anchor innings make him a crucial addition.

2. Babar Azam: Redemption Time for the Star Batter

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s batting mainstay, will be under pressure to improve his strike rate after a slow 64 against New Zealand. A strong performance against India could silence his critics.

3. Kamran Ghulam: Strengthening the Middle Order

With Tayyab Tahir struggling, Kamran Ghulam is expected to get the nod. His domestic performances suggest he could provide much-needed stability in the middle order.

4. Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK): The Leader’s Role

Leading from the front, Mohammad Rizwan will need to balance captaincy and batting duties. His ability to build partnerships will be key to Pakistan’s chances against India.

5. Salman Ali Agha: The Versatile Option

Agha’s role as a middle-order batter and part-time bowler adds balance to the team. His ability to rotate strike and accelerate when needed makes him a vital cog.

6. Saud Shakeel: The Left-Handed Aggressor

Saud Shakeel’s ability to play spin well and his aggressive intent can be game-changing. His performance against India’s spinners could decide Pakistan’s middle-overs strategy.

7. Khushdil Shah: Pakistan’s X-Factor

Khushdil Shah was Pakistan’s top scorer in the last match, smashing 69 off 49 balls. His power-hitting ability in the lower order makes him a potential match-winner.

8. Shaheen Shah Afridi: The Strike Bowler

Shaheen Afridi has the ability to swing the ball early and dismantle India’s top order. His early breakthroughs will be critical for Pakistan’s success.

9. Naseem Shah: Pace and Precision

Despite an off-day against New Zealand, Naseem Shah remains a vital asset. His express pace and accuracy can trouble India’s batters, especially under lights.

10. Haris Rauf: Under the Scanner

Haris Rauf had a forgettable outing against New Zealand. With his spot under threat, he needs a strong comeback to retain his place in the playing XI.

 

11. Abrar Ahmed: The Spin Weapon

Pakistan’s lone specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, will play a key role in the middle overs. His variations and control will be crucial against India’s strong batting lineup.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK