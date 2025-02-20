Advertisement
Pakistan's Qualification Scenario In Champions Trophy 2025 After Defeat Against New Zealand: What Men In Green Need To Qualify For Semifinals - In Pics

Pakistan’s opening loss to New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has put their semifinal qualification hopes in jeopardy. As defending champions and co-hosts, Pakistan now faces a challenging path to the knockout stage. With only two matches remaining in Group A, every run and every point will be crucial. Can Pakistan bounce back and secure a spot in the semifinals? Here’s a breakdown of their possible qualification scenarios.

Updated:Feb 20, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
1. Win Both Remaining Matches to Seal a Semifinal Spot

1. Win Both Remaining Matches to Seal a Semifinal Spot

The simplest way for Pakistan to qualify is by defeating both India (Feb 23) and Bangladesh (Feb 27). A clean sweep will put them at four points, giving them a strong chance to advance.

2. Net Run Rate (NRR) Will Be Crucial

2. Net Run Rate (NRR) Will Be Crucial

Pakistan’s heavy 60-run loss has severely impacted their NRR (-1.200). Even if they win both matches, they must do so by big margins to stay ahead of teams with equal points.

3. The India vs Bangladesh Match Could Influence Qualification

3. The India vs Bangladesh Match Could Influence Qualification

If India defeats Bangladesh, Pakistan will face a direct contest with Bangladesh for the second semifinal spot. However, if Bangladesh wins, the group could see a three-way tie at four points.

4. Scenario Where Pakistan Wins One, Loses One

4. Scenario Where Pakistan Wins One, Loses One

If Pakistan loses to India but beats Bangladesh, they will finish with two points. Their qualification then depends on India and New Zealand winning all their matches, keeping Bangladesh at zero points.

5. Three Teams at Four Points? NRR Decides!

5. Three Teams at Four Points? NRR Decides!

If India, New Zealand, and Pakistan all finish with four points, NRR will decide the top two teams. Pakistan must ensure dominant wins in their remaining matches to stay competitive.

6. If Pakistan Loses Both Matches, They Are Out

6. If Pakistan Loses Both Matches, They Are Out

A second consecutive loss will knock Pakistan out of the tournament, making the India game a must-win to keep their hopes alive.

7. A Possible “Cycle” Scenario Could Complicate Things

7. A Possible “Cycle” Scenario Could Complicate Things

If Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh each beat one another, creating a “2-2-2-0” win-loss pattern, NRR will again become the tiebreaker.

8. Pakistan’s Biggest Game: The India Clash on February 23

8. Pakistan’s Biggest Game: The India Clash on February 23

Pakistan vs. India is a virtual quarterfinal. A loss will make qualification nearly impossible, while a win keeps them in the race and boosts team morale.

9. What If Pakistan’s Qualification Hangs on New Zealand?

9. What If Pakistan’s Qualification Hangs on New Zealand?

If New Zealand loses to Bangladesh or India, Pakistan’s chances will depend on how other teams perform. They’ll still need a high NRR to stay in contention.

10. The Final Fixture List & What to Expect

10. The Final Fixture List & What to Expect

Feb 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai) Feb 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai) Feb 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi) Feb 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi) Mar 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

