Pakistan's Super 8 schedule for T20 World Cup 2026 - In Pics

Pakistan have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and will face New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka in Group 2. All matches will be played in Sri Lanka, with semifinal qualification dependent on finishing in the top two. Spin-friendly conditions, dew factors, and net run rate could play decisive roles in determining Pakistan’s progress. Sahibzada Farhan’s form and Pakistan’s spin attack provide optimism, but consistency against elite opponents remains critical. With knockout pathways now defined, Pakistan’s Super 8 fixtures could determine whether they emerge as genuine title contenders in the tournament’s decisive phase.