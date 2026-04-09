Pathum Nissanka’s wife: Who is Esha Kumarasighe? Inside private life of Sri Lanka & Delhi Capitals star amid IPL 2026 spotlight

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Pathum Nissanka’s wife, Esha Kumarasighe, has become a trending topic amid IPL 2026 after his standout performances for Delhi Capitals. Known for her extremely private lifestyle, Esha remains largely away from social media and public attention, despite growing fan curiosity. The couple married in a low-key ceremony in December 2023, reflecting a conscious decision to separate personal life from cricketing fame. As Nissanka continues to impress with his fearless batting approach, interest in his personal life is rising. Their relationship highlights a modern balance between global sports stardom and personal privacy in international cricket.