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NewsPhotosPathum Nissanka’s wife: Who is Esha Kumarasighe? Inside private life of Sri Lanka & Delhi Capitals star amid IPL 2026 spotlight
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Pathum Nissanka’s wife: Who is Esha Kumarasighe? Inside private life of Sri Lanka & Delhi Capitals star amid IPL 2026 spotlight

Pathum Nissanka’s wife, Esha Kumarasighe, has become a trending topic amid IPL 2026 after his standout performances for Delhi Capitals. Known for her extremely private lifestyle, Esha remains largely away from social media and public attention, despite growing fan curiosity. The couple married in a low-key ceremony in December 2023, reflecting a conscious decision to separate personal life from cricketing fame. As Nissanka continues to impress with his fearless batting approach, interest in his personal life is rising. Their relationship highlights a modern balance between global sports stardom and personal privacy in international cricket.

Updated:Apr 09, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
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1. Who Is Esha Kumarasighe?

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1. Who Is Esha Kumarasighe?

Esha Kumarasighe is the wife of Pathum Nissanka, but she remains one of the most private partners of a modern-day international cricketer, with minimal verified public information available online. Photo Credit - X

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2. When Did Pathum Nissanka Get Married?

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2. When Did Pathum Nissanka Get Married?

Pathum Nissanka reportedly married Esha Kumarasighe in December 2023 in a quiet ceremony, choosing a low-key wedding over media-heavy celebrations, which aligns with their overall private lifestyle approach. Photo Credit - X

 

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3. Why Their Wedding Stayed Out of Spotlight

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3. Why Their Wedding Stayed Out of Spotlight

Unlike high-profile cricket weddings, their ceremony was intentionally kept private, with no major media coverage, highlighting their preference to keep personal milestones away from public and media attention. Photo Credit - X

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4. No Social Media Presence Adds Mystery

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4. No Social Media Presence Adds Mystery

Esha Kumarasighe is believed to have little to no public social media presence, which has significantly increased search interest around terms like “Pathum Nissanka wife Instagram” among curious fans. Photo Credit - X

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5. A Strong Preference for Privacy

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5. A Strong Preference for Privacy

The couple maintains a strictly private lifestyle, rarely appearing in public together, even during major tournaments like IPL or international series, reinforcing their decision to separate fame from personal life. Photo Credit - X

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6. Occasional Glimpses From Nissanka

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6. Occasional Glimpses From Nissanka

While Esha avoids the spotlight, Nissanka occasionally shares limited glimpses of his personal life, but without revealing key details, maintaining a careful balance between public and private spheres. Photo Credit - X

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7. Rising Curiosity During IPL 2026

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7. Rising Curiosity During IPL 2026

Interest in Esha Kumarasighe has surged during IPL 2026, especially after Nissanka’s performances, making “who is Pathum Nissanka wife” a trending search query among cricket fans globally. Photo Credit - X

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8. Privacy Helps Maintain Focus on Cricket

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8. Privacy Helps Maintain Focus on Cricket

Maintaining a low-profile personal life may contribute to Nissanka’s mental clarity and fearless approach on the field, particularly evident in high-pressure matches like DC vs GT. Photo Credit - X

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9. Sri Lankan Roots and Support Role

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9. Sri Lankan Roots and Support Role

Esha Kumarasighe is Sri Lankan by nationality and is believed to play a strong supportive role in Nissanka’s career, even though she chooses to stay away from public recognition. Photo Credit - X

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10. A Modern Athlete Relationship Model

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10. A Modern Athlete Relationship Model

Their relationship reflects a growing trend among athletes prioritising privacy over publicity, showing how modern cricketers manage fame while protecting personal relationships from constant media scrutiny. Photo Credit - X

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