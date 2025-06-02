PBKS Create History In IPL 2025: Highest Knockout Chase, Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Feat, MI’s Ahmedabad Woes - Check Top 10 Records From PBKS vs MI Game - In Pics
The IPL 2025 Playoffs delivered historic moments, led by Shreyas Iyer’s record-breaking 87*—the second-highest playoff score by a captain. Punjab Kings set a new benchmark with a 204-run chase, the highest ever in IPL knockout history, and became the team with the most 200+ chases. Shreyas also became the first to captain three different franchises to finals. Suryakumar Yadav scored over 700 runs without opening, a first for MI. Ahmedabad hosted ten 200+ totals, and MI continued their losing streak there. PBKS’s 204 featured no 50+ scores, showcasing all-round brilliance. The playoffs redefined records and playoff legacy in IPL history.
1. Shreyas Iyer Smashes Record for Highest Score by Captain in IPL Playoffs
With an unbeaten 87* vs MI in Qualifier 2, Shreyas Iyer now holds the second-highest score ever by a captain in IPL playoffs, just behind Warner’s 93* in 2016.
2. PBKS Breaks Record for Highest-Ever Successful Chase in IPL Playoffs
Punjab Kings chased down 204 vs MI—marking the first time any team has chased 200+ in an IPL playoff match, setting a new benchmark for highest successful IPL playoff chases.
3. Shreyas Iyer Becomes First to Captain 3 Different Teams to IPL Finals
No other player in IPL history has led three separate franchises—DC (2020), KKR (2024), and PBKS (2025)—to the final. Talk about IPL's ultimate tactical genius.
4. Most Sixes in a Season for PBKS? Shreyas Iyer Tops the List
Iyer's 38 sixes in IPL 2025 broke Glenn Maxwell’s record (36 in 2014), making him PBKS’s most explosive batter in a single season.
5. PBKS Now Hold the Record for Most 200+ Chases in IPL History
With 8 successful 200+ chases, PBKS have overtaken every other franchise. They've become the chase kings of the IPL, especially when the pressure's on.
6. Ahmedabad Becomes a Run-Fest—10th 200+ Score This Season
Ahmedabad has seen 10 totals of 200+ in IPL 2025 alone, making it the second-highest for any venue in a single T20 league after Rawalpindi (12 in PSL 2023).
7. Suryakumar Yadav: First MI Player to Score 700+ Runs in a Season
With 703* runs at a strike rate of 167.78, Surya not only became the first MI player to hit 700+ in a season but also leads all non-openers in IPL history.
8. Shreyas Joins Elite Club of Captains with Playoff M.O.M Awards
Iyer became just the seventh captain to win Man of the Match in an IPL Playoff, joining legends like Gilchrist, Dhoni, Rohit, Warner, and Hardik Pandya.
9. PBKS vs MI: First 200+ Playoff Score Without a Single 50+ Knock
Mumbai’s 204 vs MI was the first time a team crossed 200 in an IPL playoff without anyone scoring 50+, proving the power of a complete team effort.
10. MI’s Ahmedabad Curse Continues—6 Straight Losses at the Venue
Mumbai Indians have now lost six consecutive matches in Ahmedabad. Their only win here? Way back in 2014 against Rajasthan Royals. Truly a venue of nightmares.
Trending Photos