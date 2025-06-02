PBKS Create History In IPL 2025: Highest Knockout Chase, Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Feat, MI’s Ahmedabad Woes - Check Top 10 Records From PBKS vs MI Game - In Pics

photoDetails

The IPL 2025 Playoffs delivered historic moments, led by Shreyas Iyer’s record-breaking 87*—the second-highest playoff score by a captain. Punjab Kings set a new benchmark with a 204-run chase, the highest ever in IPL knockout history, and became the team with the most 200+ chases. Shreyas also became the first to captain three different franchises to finals. Suryakumar Yadav scored over 700 runs without opening, a first for MI. Ahmedabad hosted ten 200+ totals, and MI continued their losing streak there. PBKS’s 204 featured no 50+ scores, showcasing all-round brilliance. The playoffs redefined records and playoff legacy in IPL history.