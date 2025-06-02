Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2909765https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/pbks-create-history-in-ipl-2025-highest-knockout-chase-shreyas-iyer-s-captaincy-feat-mi-s-ahmedabad-woes-check-top-10-records-from-pbks-vs-mi-game-in-pics-2909765
NewsPhotosPBKS Create History In IPL 2025: Highest Knockout Chase, Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Feat, MI’s Ahmedabad Woes - Check Top 10 Records From PBKS vs MI Game - In Pics
photoDetails

PBKS Create History In IPL 2025: Highest Knockout Chase, Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Feat, MI’s Ahmedabad Woes - Check Top 10 Records From PBKS vs MI Game - In Pics

The IPL 2025 Playoffs delivered historic moments, led by Shreyas Iyer’s record-breaking 87*—the second-highest playoff score by a captain. Punjab Kings set a new benchmark with a 204-run chase, the highest ever in IPL knockout history, and became the team with the most 200+ chases. Shreyas also became the first to captain three different franchises to finals. Suryakumar Yadav scored over 700 runs without opening, a first for MI. Ahmedabad hosted ten 200+ totals, and MI continued their losing streak there. PBKS’s 204 featured no 50+ scores, showcasing all-round brilliance. The playoffs redefined records and playoff legacy in IPL history.

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 08:39 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Shreyas Iyer Smashes Record for Highest Score by Captain in IPL Playoffs

1/20
1. Shreyas Iyer Smashes Record for Highest Score by Captain in IPL Playoffs

With an unbeaten 87* vs MI in Qualifier 2, Shreyas Iyer now holds the second-highest score ever by a captain in IPL playoffs, just behind Warner’s 93* in 2016.

Follow Us

2. PBKS Breaks Record for Highest-Ever Successful Chase in IPL Playoffs

2/20
2. PBKS Breaks Record for Highest-Ever Successful Chase in IPL Playoffs

Punjab Kings chased down 204 vs MI—marking the first time any team has chased 200+ in an IPL playoff match, setting a new benchmark for highest successful IPL playoff chases.

Follow Us

3. Shreyas Iyer Becomes First to Captain 3 Different Teams to IPL Finals

3/20
3. Shreyas Iyer Becomes First to Captain 3 Different Teams to IPL Finals

No other player in IPL history has led three separate franchises—DC (2020), KKR (2024), and PBKS (2025)—to the final. Talk about IPL's ultimate tactical genius.

Follow Us

4. Most Sixes in a Season for PBKS? Shreyas Iyer Tops the List

4/20
4. Most Sixes in a Season for PBKS? Shreyas Iyer Tops the List

Iyer's 38 sixes in IPL 2025 broke Glenn Maxwell’s record (36 in 2014), making him PBKS’s most explosive batter in a single season.

Follow Us

5. PBKS Now Hold the Record for Most 200+ Chases in IPL History

5/20
5. PBKS Now Hold the Record for Most 200+ Chases in IPL History

With 8 successful 200+ chases, PBKS have overtaken every other franchise. They've become the chase kings of the IPL, especially when the pressure's on.

Follow Us

6. Ahmedabad Becomes a Run-Fest—10th 200+ Score This Season

6/20
6. Ahmedabad Becomes a Run-Fest—10th 200+ Score This Season

Ahmedabad has seen 10 totals of 200+ in IPL 2025 alone, making it the second-highest for any venue in a single T20 league after Rawalpindi (12 in PSL 2023).

Follow Us

7. Suryakumar Yadav: First MI Player to Score 700+ Runs in a Season

7/20
7. Suryakumar Yadav: First MI Player to Score 700+ Runs in a Season

With 703* runs at a strike rate of 167.78, Surya not only became the first MI player to hit 700+ in a season but also leads all non-openers in IPL history.

Follow Us

8. Shreyas Joins Elite Club of Captains with Playoff M.O.M Awards

8/20
8. Shreyas Joins Elite Club of Captains with Playoff M.O.M Awards

Iyer became just the seventh captain to win Man of the Match in an IPL Playoff, joining legends like Gilchrist, Dhoni, Rohit, Warner, and Hardik Pandya.

Follow Us

9. PBKS vs MI: First 200+ Playoff Score Without a Single 50+ Knock

9/20
9. PBKS vs MI: First 200+ Playoff Score Without a Single 50+ Knock

Mumbai’s 204 vs MI was the first time a team crossed 200 in an IPL playoff without anyone scoring 50+, proving the power of a complete team effort.

Follow Us

10. MI’s Ahmedabad Curse Continues—6 Straight Losses at the Venue

10/20
10. MI’s Ahmedabad Curse Continues—6 Straight Losses at the Venue

Mumbai Indians have now lost six consecutive matches in Ahmedabad. Their only win here? Way back in 2014 against Rajasthan Royals. Truly a venue of nightmares.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Shreyas IyerIPL 2025Shreyas Iayer IPL 2025highest score by IPL captain in playoffsPunjab Kings 204 chase recordPBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 highlightsmost 200+ chases IPL historyIPL 2025 playoff recordsShreyas Iyer captaincy statsSuryakumar Yadav 700 runs IPLMI losing streak Ahmedabadmost sixes PBKS player IPLhighest run chase IPL knockoutBumrah wicketless matches IPLShreyas Iyer playoff performancePBKS highest chase playoffsIPL 2025 Ahmedabad recordscaptain to lead 3 IPL finalsShreyas Iyer batting stats AhmedabadNaman Dhir death overs statsmost runs non-opener IPLSurya vs Chahal IPL recordIPL 2025 statistical highlightsPBKS historic playoff winIPL knockout without 50 scoreMI record in AhmedabadShreyas Iyer vs MI statsSurya 703 runs IPL 2025most MOM in IPL playoffsIPL playoff chase milestonesPrabhsimran vs Boult statsIPL 2025 batting records
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
MS Dhoni
Rajat Patidar For RCB, MS Dhoni For CSK: 10 Players To Reach IPL Final In Debut Captaincy Season; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Miss World 2025
Meet Maja Klajda, Miss World 2025 Second Runner-Up From Poland Who Mentored Footballers, Danced For Her Roots, And Won the World’s Heart
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet Billionaire Woman Who Bought India’s Most Expensive Sea-Facing Flats In Mumbai For Rs... Her Name Is...; Check Net worth And Education
camera icon7
title
Mohenjo Daro
Lost City Found: AI Shows What Mohenjo-Daro Looked Like In Its Prime
camera icon9
title
MS Dhoni IPL finals
Who Has Played The Most IPL Finals? MS Dhoni Leads The Pack, Rohit Sharma Played… Check Top 9 Players
NEWS ON ONE CLICK