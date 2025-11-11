PBKS IPL 2026 Auction: Retention & Release List; Who Will Stay and Which Stars Could Be Released?

photoDetails

english

2982675

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for the IPL 2026 mini-auction after a historic runners-up finish in IPL 2025. The franchise is expected to retain key players, including captain Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Prabhsimran Singh, ensuring stability in their Indian core. Strategic releases, such as Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Suryansh Shedge, will free up the budget for high-impact signings. PBKS aims to strengthen overseas all-rounders and maintain a balanced squad, combining top-order batters and specialist bowlers. Fans eagerly await official retention and release announcements ahead of IPL 2026.