PBKS IPL 2026 Auction: Retention & Release List; Who Will Stay and Which Stars Could Be Released?
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for the IPL 2026 mini-auction after a historic runners-up finish in IPL 2025. The franchise is expected to retain key players, including captain Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Prabhsimran Singh, ensuring stability in their Indian core. Strategic releases, such as Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Suryansh Shedge, will free up the budget for high-impact signings. PBKS aims to strengthen overseas all-rounders and maintain a balanced squad, combining top-order batters and specialist bowlers. Fans eagerly await official retention and release announcements ahead of IPL 2026.
1. Historic PBKS Season Sparks Retention Strategy
PBKS achieved a runners-up finish in IPL 2025, topping the league table with 19 points. This success sets the tone for a selective retention strategy, prioritizing form, leadership, and Indian core talent.
2. Shreyas Iyer: Non-Negotiable Captain Retention
Captain Shreyas Iyer, bought for ₹26.75 crore, remains PBKS’s central figure. His leadership, middle-order stability, and ability to drive the team to the final make him indispensable ahead of IPL 2026.
3. Arshdeep Singh: Death Over Specialist
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh took 21 wickets in IPL 2025, proving his value in death overs. PBKS is expected to retain him to anchor the pace attack and maintain bowling consistency.
4. Shashank Singh: Breakout Finisher
Shashank Singh, retained for just ₹5.5 crore, emerged as PBKS’s top finisher with a 50.00 average and 153.50 strike rate. His lower-order heroics are crucial for clutch situations.
5. Yuzvendra Chahal: Veteran Leg-Spinner Advantage
Experienced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal adds control in the middle overs, ensuring PBKS can choke opposition scoring. His retention strengthens the balance between pace and spin in the bowling lineup.
6. Prabhsimran Singh: Explosive Opener & Wicketkeeper
Young opener Prabhsimran Singh, retained for ₹4 crore, offers aggressive starts and wicketkeeping backup. Retaining him secures domestic talent while maintaining cost-effective team depth.
7. Strategic Player Releases Expected
PBKS may release players like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Suryansh Shedge. Releasing high-cost or inconsistent performers frees up funds for impact signings.
8. Overseas All-Rounder Revamp Needed
While PBKS has top-order batters and specialist bowlers, a new match-winning overseas all-rounder could fill gaps. Auction strategy will focus on targeted, high-impact acquisitions rather than a full rebuild.
9. Minimal Trade Rumours: Stability Over Chaos
Unlike teams like CSK and RR, PBKS faces few trade speculations. Their focus is on maintaining a high-performing core while selectively strengthening weaker areas in the mini-auction.
10. Budget Management Key for IPL 2026
PBKS spent ₹110.15 crore of their ₹110.50 crore budget in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Strategic releases and retentions aim to free funds for depth signings, ensuring a competitive squad for IPL 2026.
