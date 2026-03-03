Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3023066https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/pcb-fines-pakistan-players-pkr-5-million-each-after-t20-world-cup-2026-exit-has-any-board-punished-a-team-for-poor-performance-before-3023066
NewsPhotosPCB fines Pakistan players PKR 5 million each after T20 World Cup 2026 exit: Has any board punished a team for poor performance before?
photoDetails

PCB fines Pakistan players PKR 5 million each after T20 World Cup 2026 exit: Has any board punished a team for poor performance before?

The Pakistan Cricket Board has fined every member of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad PKR 5 million following their Super 8 exit, marking a rare instance of performance-based financial punishment in international cricket. Historically, cricket boards respond to poor tournament results through contract downgrades, selection changes, or NOC suspensions rather than direct fines. The PCB’s blanket penalty has sparked debate about governance, accountability, and player-board relations. With no clear precedent of a full squad being fined solely for on-field performance, the decision could reshape how cricket boards handle ICC tournament failures in the future.

Updated:Mar 03, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
Follow Us

1) PCB’s PKR 5 Million Fine After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

1/11
1) PCB’s PKR 5 Million Fine After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

The Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly fined each player PKR 5 million after their Super 8 elimination. Unlike contract reviews, this was a direct financial penalty tied to tournament results, making it one of the clearest performance-based punishments in modern cricket.

Follow Us

2) PCB Suspended NOCs After Asia Cup 2025 Final Loss

2/11
2) PCB Suspended NOCs After Asia Cup 2025 Final Loss

Following a disappointing Asia Cup final defeat, the PCB temporarily blocked players from participating in overseas T20 leagues. While framed as accountability, it functioned as indirect punishment for collective underperformance.

Follow Us

3) Contract Downgrades After ICC Tournament Failures

3/11
3) Contract Downgrades After ICC Tournament Failures

Several boards, including Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have historically demoted players in central contract categories after poor World Cup campaigns. This reduces annual retainers and sends a performance accountability signal without issuing immediate fines.

Follow Us

4) Sri Lanka Cricket’s Salary Cuts After 2022 Slump

4/11
4) Sri Lanka Cricket’s Salary Cuts After 2022 Slump

Sri Lanka Cricket restructured central contracts following back-to-back ICC disappointments. Senior players saw reduced retainers, effectively linking income to performance benchmarks across formats.

Follow Us

5) West Indies Board’s Match Fee Reductions During Crisis Phases

5/11
5) West Indies Board’s Match Fee Reductions During Crisis Phases

During prolonged performance decline phases, the West Indies Cricket Board reduced player earnings through contract restructuring. It was framed as financial rationalisation but closely followed poor international results.

Follow Us

6) Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Performance Review Pay Adjustments

6/11
6) Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Performance Review Pay Adjustments

After World Cup exits, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has revised central contracts and excluded underperforming seniors from top salary brackets, a softer but clear performance-linked financial consequence.

Follow Us

7) Pakistan’s 2010 Post-England Tour Disciplinary and Performance Action

7/11
7) Pakistan’s 2010 Post-England Tour Disciplinary and Performance Action

After a disastrous tour of England, the PCB fined and banned multiple players. While corruption allegations dominated headlines, the broader action package also addressed perceived performance failures and team culture issues.

Follow Us

8) Captaincy Removals After World Cup Failures

8/11
8) Captaincy Removals After World Cup Failures

Several boards have removed captains immediately after ICC exits. While not financial punishment, leadership removal serves as the most visible accountability mechanism tied directly to results.

Follow Us

9) Australia’s Central Contract Omissions After Major Tournament Failures

9/11
9) Australia’s Central Contract Omissions After Major Tournament Failures

Cricket Australia has previously excluded high-profile players from central contracts following performance dips. The financial implication is indirect but significant, especially for senior internationals.

Follow Us

10) Performance Clauses in Modern Central Contracts

10/11
10) Performance Clauses in Modern Central Contracts

Many boards now include performance-linked clauses in contracts, allowing retainers or bonuses to fluctuate based on selection, match participation, and results. These are structured accountability systems rather than ad-hoc fines.

 

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
PCB fines Pakistan playersPakistan T20 World Cup 2026 finePCB performance penaltyPakistan cricket board punishment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Technology
World's Fastest Mobile Internet in 2026: Top 10 countries and speeds That will shock you; US, Iran, Israel, Russia, China and India miss list
camera icon5
title
Auto news
How to protect your car paint from Holi colours: Easy tips EXPLAINED
camera icon8
title
Technology
Holi 2026: 8 Viral AI prompts using Google Gemini to create colourful festival photos for Instagram and WhatsApp
camera icon8
title
Auto news
I spent a day with 2026 Tata Punch facelift - Check the top 6 pros and 2 cons
camera icon6
title
Income Tax 2026
India's biggest tax overhaul since 1961: What happens to your salary, HRA, and Form 16 after April 1