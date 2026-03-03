PCB fines Pakistan players PKR 5 million each after T20 World Cup 2026 exit: Has any board punished a team for poor performance before?

photoDetails

The Pakistan Cricket Board has fined every member of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad PKR 5 million following their Super 8 exit, marking a rare instance of performance-based financial punishment in international cricket. Historically, cricket boards respond to poor tournament results through contract downgrades, selection changes, or NOC suspensions rather than direct fines. The PCB’s blanket penalty has sparked debate about governance, accountability, and player-board relations. With no clear precedent of a full squad being fined solely for on-field performance, the decision could reshape how cricket boards handle ICC tournament failures in the future.