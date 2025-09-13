Phil Salt Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is RCB And ECB’s Opening Star? Check ECB Contract, IPL Salary, Endorsements, And Assets
Phil Salt has established himself as a T20 powerhouse Yesterday, he delivered a record-breaking performance in England’s second T20I vs South Africa at Old Trafford, scoring an unbeaten 141 off just 60 balls, registering the fastest T20 century by an England batsman (in 39 balls), and helping England post a mammoth 304/2, their first time crossing 300 in T20Is against another Test-playing nation. Here is the Net worth breakdown of the explosive batter.
Rising Star Phil Salt
Phil Salt is one of the rising stars of English cricket. Known for his aggressive batting, he has built both a reputation and a fortune through cricket and endorsements.
Phil Salt Net Worth 2025
Exploring the financial success of England’s explosive opener and wicketkeeper, who has made waves in international cricket and global leagues.
Estimated Net Worth 2025
As of 2025, Phil Salt’s estimated net worth stands around $3-4 million (Rs 30-33 crore). This figure reflects his rapid growth as a T20 star across leagues worldwide.
IPL 2025 Contract
In the IPL 2025 auction, Salt was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His Rs 11.50 crore deal was one of the highlights, showcasing his demand in franchise cricket.
International Earnings
Salt is contracted with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). His match fees, central contract, and bonuses from series wins form a strong part of his income.
Franchise Cricket
Beyond the IPL, Salt plays in The Hundred, BBL, and PSL. Each franchise deal adds millions to his earnings, making him a global T20 attraction.
Endorsements
With his rising popularity, Salt endorses cricket brands and sporting gear. These endorsements contribute significantly to his off-field income.
Assets & Lifestyle
Phil Salt owns real estate in England and luxury cars. Despite his wealth, he maintains a balanced lifestyle, focused on cricketing success.
Career Highlights
Salt has produced several match-winning knocks in T20Is and the IPL. His explosive batting has raised both his career graph and financial value.
Conclusion
Phil Salt’s net worth reflects his journey from a domestic player to a global T20 star. With age on his side, his fortune and cricketing achievements are set to grow further.
