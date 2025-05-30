Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2908160https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/phil-salt-rcbs-mr-dependable-in-ipl-2025-all-about-his-love-life-with-girlfriend-abi-mclaven-in-pics-2908160
NewsPhotosPhil Salt RCB's Mr Dependable In IPL 2025: All About His Love Life With Girlfriend Abi McLaven - In Pics
photoDetails

Phil Salt RCB's Mr Dependable In IPL 2025: All About His Love Life With Girlfriend Abi McLaven - In Pics

Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 27 balls, including a blistering 23-ball half-century — his fastest in IPL — to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) into the IPL 2025 final with an eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings. His explosive knock, backed by stellar bowling from Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood, helped RCB chase 102 in just 10 overs. Off the field, Salt’s girlfriend, Abi McLaven, is gaining attention. A freelance virtual assistant skilled in digital marketing, Abi has supported Salt since 2020. Despite her low profile, their enduring bond and public moments have caught fans' interest across social media.

Updated:May 30, 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Salt’s Fastest IPL Fifty: 23 Balls of Pure Destruction

1/20
1. Salt’s Fastest IPL Fifty: 23 Balls of Pure Destruction

Phil Salt hammered a jaw-dropping 56* off 27 balls, smashing his fastest fifty in IPL history — a 23-ball blitz that buried Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

Follow Us

2. RCB’s X-Factor: Salt’s Aggression Seals the Deal Early

2/20
2. RCB’s X-Factor: Salt’s Aggression Seals the Deal Early

Salt’s power-hitting — including 7 fours and 2 sixes — ensured RCB chased down 102 with 10 overs to spare, storming into the IPL 2025 final with unmatched dominance.

Follow Us

3. Abi McLaven: Salt’s Girlfriend Since 2020

3/20
3. Abi McLaven: Salt’s Girlfriend Since 2020

Phil Salt and Abi McLaven have been together since 2020 — their relationship stands out for its loyalty and longevity, sparking fan curiosity on Google and Instagram.

Follow Us

4. Low-Key Yet Strong: A Love Story Without The Limelight

4/20
4. Low-Key Yet Strong: A Love Story Without The Limelight

Unlike many WAGs in cricket, Abi prefers staying out of the spotlight, gaining admiration for her grounded presence and quiet support for Salt’s career.

Follow Us

5. A Freelancer with a Purpose

5/20
5. A Freelancer with a Purpose

Abi is a virtual assistant with expertise in content strategy, social media marketing, and business consulting — proving she’s more than just a cricketer’s partner.

Follow Us

6. Insta-Worthy Couple Moments Win the Internet

6/20
6. Insta-Worthy Couple Moments Win the Internet

Abi shares glimpses of their relationship on Instagram — from travel diaries to cricket match cameos — keeping fans engaged with a peek into their personal world.

Follow Us

7. From the UK with Love: Her Educational Roots

7/20
7. From the UK with Love: Her Educational Roots

Though Abi’s exact alma mater isn’t public, she hails from a strong academic background in the UK, reinforcing her independent identity beyond Salt’s cricket fame.

Follow Us

8. Emotional Backbone Behind the Finisher

8/20
8. Emotional Backbone Behind the Finisher

Salt often credits his inner circle, and Abi’s steady emotional support is a major reason behind his mental focus and aggressive batting mindset during high-pressure games.

Follow Us

9. Fans Love Her Privacy and Grace

9/20
9. Fans Love Her Privacy and Grace

Abi McLaven’s ability to maintain privacy while being a constant pillar in Salt’s life has earned her fan respect, creating buzz on Reddit, Twitter, and cricket forums.

Follow Us

10. She’s Becoming a Social Media Crush, Too

10/20
10. She’s Becoming a Social Media Crush, Too

As Salt’s stardom rises, Abi’s following has grown, with “Phil Salt girlfriend name,” “Abi McLaven pics,” and “Who is Phil Salt dating?” trending across search engines.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
IPL 2025Phil SaltPhil Salt Girlfriendwho is Phil Salt datingPhil Salt Abi McLavenPhil Salt relationship statusAbi McLaven RCBAbi McLaven InstagramPhil Salt WifeRCB player Phil Salt girlfriendPhil Salt personal lifePhil Salt dating lifeAbi McLaven cricketer partnerIPL 2025 Phil Salt girlfriendRCB opener girlfriendAbi McLaven photosAbi McLaven biographyPhil Salt love lifeAbi McLaven occupationPhil Salt and Abi McLaven relationshipRCB players wives and girlfriendscricketer girlfriends IPLcelebrity WAGs cricketAbi McLaven lifestyleAbi McLaven social mediaBritish cricketer girlfriendIPL 2025 girlfriendsPhil Salt couple photosAbi McLaven support Phil Saltcricketers and partnersPhil Salt girlfriend newsPhil Salt IPL 2025 personal life
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
IPL centuries in losing cause
Virat Kohli To Rishabh Pant: 6 IPL Players With Most Centuries In Losing Causes - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Upcoming Bollywood Movies
From ‘Metro… In Dino’ To ‘Dhadak 2’: 7 Bollywood Sequels You Can’t Miss In 2025!
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025 playoffs replacements
7 Overseas Players Signed Just For Playoffs: Jonny Bairstow For Ryan Rickelton, Kusal Mendis For Jos Buttler - Check Full List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
How To Deactivate Your Old FASTag Account And Get Full Refund - A Comprehensive Guide
camera icon10
title
IPL playoffs top scorers
Suresh Raina For CSK, Shubman Gill For GT: 10 Players With Most Runs In IPL Playoffs - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK