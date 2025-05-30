photoDetails

english

2908135

Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 27 balls, including a blistering 23-ball half-century — his fastest in IPL — to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) into the IPL 2025 final with an eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings. His explosive knock, backed by stellar bowling from Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood, helped RCB chase 102 in just 10 overs. Off the field, Salt’s girlfriend, Abi McLaven, is gaining attention. A freelance virtual assistant skilled in digital marketing, Abi has supported Salt since 2020. Despite her low profile, their enduring bond and public moments have caught fans' interest across social media.