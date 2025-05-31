Phil Salt To Chris Gayle: Fastest Fifty For RCB In IPL Playoffs; Check Full List
Here's list of the fastest fifties from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters in Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs:
1. Phil Salt (23 Balls)
RCB opener Phil Salt scored a 23-ball fifty against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on May 29, Thursday. It was the fastest fifty by a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter in IPL playoffs.
Phil Salt's Record In IPL 2025
Phil Salt has scored 387 runs in 12 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 35.18 along with a strike rate of 175.9. He has scored four fifties in 12 innings so far.
All Eyes On Phil Salt In IPL 2025 Final
Once again, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will bank on Phil Salt for an explosive start in IPL 2025 final on June 3 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
2. Chris Gayle (25 Balls)
Chris Gayle has scored the second fastest fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL playoffs. Gayle achieved the feat in 25 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2016 playoffs.
3. Chris Gayle (27 Balls)
Chris Gayle has scored the third fastest fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL playoffs. Gayle achieved the feat in 27 balls against Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2011 playoffs.
4. Rajat Patidar (28 Balls)
Rajat Patidar has scored the fourth fastest fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL playoffs. Gayle achieved the feat in 28 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the IPL 2022 playoffs.
Rajat Patidar's Record In IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar has scored 286 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 23.83 along with a strike rate of 142.28.
