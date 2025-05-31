Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2908692https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/phil-salt-to-chris-gayle-fastest-fifty-for-rcb-in-ipl-playoffs-check-full-list-2908692
NewsPhotosPhil Salt To Chris Gayle: Fastest Fifty For RCB In IPL Playoffs; Check Full List
photoDetails

Phil Salt To Chris Gayle: Fastest Fifty For RCB In IPL Playoffs; Check Full List

Here's list of the fastest fifties from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters in Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs:

Updated:May 31, 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Phil Salt (23 Balls)

1/7
1. Phil Salt (23 Balls)

RCB opener Phil Salt scored a 23-ball fifty against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on May 29, Thursday. It was the fastest fifty by a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter in IPL playoffs. 

Follow Us

Phil Salt's Record In IPL 2025

2/7
Phil Salt's Record In IPL 2025

Phil Salt has scored 387 runs in 12 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 35.18 along with a strike rate of 175.9. He has scored four fifties in 12 innings so far.  

Follow Us

All Eyes On Phil Salt In IPL 2025 Final

3/7
All Eyes On Phil Salt In IPL 2025 Final

Once again, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will bank on Phil Salt for an explosive start in IPL 2025 final on June 3 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

 

Follow Us

2. Chris Gayle (25 Balls)

4/7
2. Chris Gayle (25 Balls)

Chris Gayle has scored the second fastest fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL playoffs. Gayle achieved the feat in 25 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2016 playoffs. 

Follow Us

3. Chris Gayle (27 Balls)

5/7
3. Chris Gayle (27 Balls)

Chris Gayle has scored the third fastest fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL playoffs. Gayle achieved the feat in 27 balls against Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2011 playoffs.  

Follow Us

4. Rajat Patidar (28 Balls)

6/7
4. Rajat Patidar (28 Balls)

Rajat Patidar has scored the fourth fastest fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL playoffs. Gayle achieved the feat in 28 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the IPL 2022 playoffs.   

Follow Us

Rajat Patidar's Record In IPL 2025

7/7
Rajat Patidar's Record In IPL 2025

Rajat Patidar has scored 286 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 23.83 along with a strike rate of 142.28.  

Follow Us
RCBRoyal Challengers BengaluruRCB IPL 2025RCB IPL 2025 playoffsRCB IPL 2025 finalIPL 2025 finalPhil SaltPhil Salt RCBPhil Salt IPL RecordsPhil Salt IPL 2025Phil Salt fastest fiftyChris GayleChris Gayle RCBChris Gayle IPL recordsChris Gayle Fastest FiftyRajat PatidarRajat Patidar RCBRajat Patidar IPL 2025 PlayoffsRajat Patidar RecordsRajat Patidar Fastest Fifty
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
RCB
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya And...: 9 Players To Win Player-Of-The-Match Award For RCB In IPL 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
OTT releases this week
OTT Release This Week (May 28 -May 31) : 7+ New Webseries, Movies You Can't Miss This Weekend
camera icon7
title
how to identify sweet mangoes
How To Identify Sweet Mangoes Without Cutting - Let's Make Your Summer Delicious
camera icon10
title
RCB 2025 IPL
From Defeating CSK After 17 Years To Biggest Win In Playoffs History: 9 Times RCB Rewrite History In IPL 2025 - Check All Record
camera icon7
title
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 30-05-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-5 Bumper Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List Here
NEWS ON ONE CLICK