Phil Salt To Mitchell Marsh: Best Individual Scores By Foreign Players For RCB, MI, CSK, RR, KKR, PBKS, DC, SRH, LSG, GT - Check In Pics
The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League witnessed several explosive performances by overseas cricketers, many of whom played pivotal roles in their teams' campaigns. Here’s a quick rundown of the top individual scores by foreign players for each franchise.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Mitchell Marsh: 117 Runs
Mitchell Marsh showcased his prowess with a commanding 117 off 64 balls against the Gujarat Titans. His innings, comprising 10 fours and 6 sixes, led LSG to a total of 235/2.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Heinrich Klaasen: 105 Runs
Heinrich Klaasen delivered a sensational performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring an unbeaten 105 off just 39 balls. His innings, featuring seven fours and nine sixes, propelled SRH to a formidable total of 278/3, marking the third-highest team total in IPL history.
Gujarat Titans (GT) – Jos Buttler: 97 Runs
Jos Buttler played a pivotal role in GT's highest successful run chase, scoring an unbeaten 97 off 54 balls against Delhi Capitals. His innings included 11 fours and 4 sixes, with a notable over where he hit five consecutive fours off Mitchell Starc.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Quinton de Kock: 97 Runs
Quinton de Kock anchored KKR's chase against Rajasthan Royals with an unbeaten 97 off 61 balls. His innings, featuring 8 fours and 6 sixes, led KKR to a comfortable 8-wicket victory with 15 balls to spare.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Sam Curran: 88 Runs
Sam Curran's 88 off 47 balls stood out in an otherwise challenging season for CSK. Despite his efforts, CSK struggled throughout the season and were the first team eliminated from playoff contention.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Phil Salt: 65 Runs
Phil Salt's 65-run performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore showcased his aggressive batting style, providing momentum at the top of the innings.
Delhi Capitals (DC) – Faf du Plessis: 62 Runs
Faf du Plessis contributed a solid 62-run innings for Delhi Capitals, showcasing his experience and skill at the top of the order.
Mumbai Indians (MI) – Ryan Rickelton: 62 Runs
Ryan Rickelton made a notable impact for the Mumbai Indians with a 62-run performance, highlighting his potential in the league.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Shimron Hetmyer: 52 Runs
Shimron Hetmyer provided a steady 52-run innings for the Rajasthan Royals, contributing to the team's efforts in the middle order.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Marcus Stoinis: 44 Runs
Marcus Stoinis added a valuable 44 runs for Punjab Kings in a match against Delhi Capitals. Despite his contribution, PBKS faced a six-wicket defeat in that game.
