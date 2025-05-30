Phil Salt To Virendra Sehwag: Top 5 Fastest Batters To Reach 1000 IPL Runs - Check Full List
The 2025 IPL season saw England's Phil Salt join the elite list of players to reach 1,000 IPL runs in the fewest balls. Here’s top 5 players who took the fewest balls to reach 1000 IPL runs.
Andre Russell – 545 Balls
Andre Russell, the explosive West Indies all-rounder, holds the record for the fewest balls to 1,000 IPL runs, achieving the feat in just 545 deliveries.
Russell’ Brute Play
Russell is known for his brute power and unmatched finishing ability, Russell’s aggressive batting has often shifted momentum in favor of Kolkata Knight Riders.
Phil Salt – 575 Balls
Phil Salt equaled Head’s record by reaching 1,000 IPL runs in 575 balls during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1.
Phil Salt’s Explosion
Salt’s explosive 56* off 27 balls in that match underlined his game-changing potential and helped propel RCB into the final.
Travis Head – 575 Balls
Australian opener Travis Head joined the elite club in IPL 2025, taking only 575 balls to reach the 1,000-run milestone.
Head’s Consistency
His fearless approach at the top, combined with consistency, made him a standout performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.
Heinrich Klaasen – 594 Balls
Heinrich Klaasen’s journey to 1,000 IPL runs in 594 balls reflects his role as a dependable middle-order striker.
Klaasen As Assets
His ability to accelerate in the death overs has made him a vital asset for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Virender Sehwag – 604 Balls
Indian legend Virender Sehwag reached the 1,000-run milestone in 604 balls during his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab.
Sehwag’s Groundwork
Virendra Sehwag’s aggressive opening style laid the groundwork for many successful chases.
