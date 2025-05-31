PKL Season 12 Auction: New FBM Rule, Star-Studded Lineup & ₹5 Crore Strategies - All You Need To Know
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Player Auction will be held on May 31 and June 1, 2025, in Mumbai, featuring over 500 top Indian and international kabaddi stars.
PKL Season 12 Auction Kicks Off
The highly awaited Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 Player Auction takes place on May 31 and June 1, 2025, in Mumbai. Over 500 players, including top Indian and international stars, are up for grabs, making it a blockbuster event for kabaddi fans and franchises alike.
Stars Headline a Loaded Auction Pool
This year’s auction features some of kabaddi’s biggest names: Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik, Devank Dalal, and global icons Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui. Fans will also witness Naveen Kumar enter the auction for the very first time after six seasons with Dabang Delhi K.C.
All Champions Return to the Auction Table
For the first time in PKL history, all players who led their teams to championship titles from Seasons 1 to 11 are available in the auction pool. This includes legends like Maninder Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Naveen Kumar, and Shadloui, giving teams a rare chance to sign proven winners.
FBM Rule Gets a Game-Changing Upgrade
The Final Bid Match (FBM) rule has been significantly revised. Previously limited to retaining a player for one season, teams can now retain them for either one or two seasons, giving franchises more control over long-term team strategy and player retention.
How the New FBM Rule Works
Under the updated rule, if a Season 11 player is bid on, their former team can use FBM by instantly raising a 1-season or 2-season FBM card. The first card shown is final, and the team gets the player at the highest bid price. If no card is raised, the player joins the highest bidder.
FBM Allocation Per Team
Each team's number of FBM cards depends on its Elite Retained Players (ERP). Teams with 6 ERPs get 1 FBM, those with 5 ERPs get 2, and teams with 4 or fewer ERPs get 3 FBMs. This year, UP Yoddhas are the only team eligible for 2 FBMs; all others can use up to 3.
Retention Before the Auction
Ahead of the auction, teams retained a total of 83 players: 25 Elite Retained Players (ERPs), 23 Retained Young Players (RYPs), and 35 New Young Players (NYPs). This leaves a maximum of 217 slots available for bidding across all franchises during the auction.
Squad Size & Salary Purse
Each franchise must maintain a squad of 18 to 25 players. The starting purse for each team is ₹5 crore, adjusted based on their retained players. Teams can include a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 4 overseas players in their squads.
Team Purse & Auction Strategy
Franchises like Dabang Delhi (₹45.6M) and Bengaluru Bulls (₹41.2M) enter with large purse balances, while UP Yoddhas have the least at ₹ 18.57 M. With varying squad sizes and budgets, every team’s auction strategy will be unique and tactical.
When and Where to Watch
Day 1 of the auction (May 31) will be led by Charu Sharma, while Mallika Sagar takes over on Day 2 (June 1). Fans can tune in from 7 PM IST on Star Sports Network and JioCinema, as the high-stakes drama unfolds live.
All Images Credit: X, Pro Kabaddi
