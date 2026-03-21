Players from CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, DC, RR, SRH ruled out, joining late or doubtful for IPL 2026: Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matheesha Pathirana &... check full list

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The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to kick off on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru. However, even before the first ball is bowled, franchises are grappling with a wave of injuries, fitness concerns, workloads and availability issues.

Dubbed by some fans as the 'Injured Premier League', the 19th edition has already seen several key players ruled out entirely, others missing the early phase, and a few doubtful for significant portions of the tournament.

Let's take a look at current status of players from CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, DC, RR, SRH ahead of IPL 2026 season: