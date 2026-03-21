Players from CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, DC, RR, SRH ruled out, joining late or doubtful for IPL 2026: Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matheesha Pathirana &... check full list
The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to kick off on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru. However, even before the first ball is bowled, franchises are grappling with a wave of injuries, fitness concerns, workloads and availability issues.
Dubbed by some fans as the 'Injured Premier League', the 19th edition has already seen several key players ruled out entirely, others missing the early phase, and a few doubtful for significant portions of the tournament.
Let's take a look at current status of players from CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, DC, RR, SRH ahead of IPL 2026 season:
Harshit Rana (KKR)
Harshit Rana, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler, has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season following knee surgery after a ligament strain sustained during India's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa. (Pic credit: IANS)
Nathan Ellis (CSK)
Australia pacer Nathan Ellis, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season due to a hamstring injury. This is a significant blow for CSK, as Ellis was expected to lead their death-bowling attack following the departure of Matheesha Pathirana to KKR. (Pic credit: CSK)
Sam Curran (RR)
Sam Curran, the England allrounder, who was set to play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026, has also been ruled out of the entire season. He is suspected to have picked up a groin issue in the aftermath of his run with England till the semi-final of the 2026 T20 World Cup. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
Josh Hazlewood, the Australian fast bowler retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), is dealing with ongoing fitness issues, primarily hamstring and Achilles tendon injuries. He has not played competitive cricket since late 2025 having missed the 2025-26 Ashes series and the 2026 T20 World Cup due to these and related problems. Hazlewood is expected to miss the start of IPL 2026, which begins on March 28, 2026. As per reports, he will be unavailable for at least the first two matches of IPL 2026 for RCB.
Matheesha Pathirana (KKR)
Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is set to miss the initial phase of IPL 2026 and will be available only from mid-April, Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar has confirmed. Pathirana, who was ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup due to a calf strain, is currently undergoing rehabilitation with the Sri Lankan cricket board. (Pic credit: KKR)
Pat Cummins (SRH)
Pat Cummins, the Australian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain is recovering from a lumbar stress injury (back stress reaction) that has troubled him since late 2025. This issue limited him to just one Test during the 2025-26 Ashes series against England, caused him to miss the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, and has now impacted his availability for the start of IPL 2026. Cummins will miss the early stages (at least the first few games, possibly more) of IPL 2026. SRH has named Ishan Kishan as interim captain for the start; Cummins' leadership and bowling will be missed early. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mitchell Starc (DC)
Star pacer Mitchell Starc is confirmed to miss the start of the IPL 2026 season for Delhi Capitals due to Cricket Australia’s (CA) strict workload management protocols. Despite being fully fit and retired from T20 Internationals, CA has opted to hold him back to ensure he remains fresh for a packed Australian international schedule ahead, including a heavy load of Test matches through 2026-27 and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup defense. (Pic credit: IANS)
Lockie Ferguson (PBKS)
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is set to miss the early stages of IPL 2026 for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Ferguson, a new dad, will prioritise spending time with his family before joining PBKS squad for the latter half of the tournament. (Pic credit: IANS)
Wanindu Hasaranga (LSG)
Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan leg-spinner and all-rounder, is currently doubtful for the IPL 2026 season due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the T20 World Cup 2026. Hasaranga has not fully recovered over a month later and remains doubtful for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the team that signed him for Rs 2 crore in the auction. (Pic credit: LSG/IPL)
Jack Edwards (SRH)
Jack Edwards, the Australia allrounder, who was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026, has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to a foot injury. (Pic credit: SRH/BBL)
Akash Deep (KKR)
India pacer Akash Deep, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, has been ruled out of the tournament, owing to a lower-back stress injury he failed to recover from in time. He is currently at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru undergoing rehabilitation. (Pic credit: KKR)
Atharva Ankolekar (MI)
Mumbai's left-arm spinning all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar will miss out on maiden IPL stint with Mumbai Indians after undergoing knee surgery due to a recent injury. He was bought for his base price of Rs 30 lakh by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: MI)
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