Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings captain, led from the front during IPL 2025 and took his team to the final, where they lost to RCB by 6 runs. He scored 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.07 during the IPL 2025 season, showcasing exceptional batting form. After his impressive show in the IPL 2025, Shreyas was expected to be picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025. However, he wasn't selected in India's squad as the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that Shreyas will have to wait for his chances.

"Shreyas Iyer. No fault of his. Got to tell me who he can replace? At the moment, he will have to wait for his chance," said Agarkar in the press conference on Tuesday. (Pic credit: IANS)