Players From RCB, PBKS, GT, DC, RR, CSK Who Were Not Picked In India's Asia Cup Squad Despite Superb IPL 2025 Season - Check In Pics
India have announced their 15-member squad for the much anticipated Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Many star players like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who performed exceptionally in the IPL 2025 season, have been surprisingly left out of India’s squad for the Asia's premier cricket tournament.
Here's list of players who haven't been picked in India's Asia Cup Squad despite their strong performances in IPL 2025 season:
Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)
Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings captain, led from the front during IPL 2025 and took his team to the final, where they lost to RCB by 6 runs. He scored 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.07 during the IPL 2025 season, showcasing exceptional batting form. After his impressive show in the IPL 2025, Shreyas was expected to be picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025. However, he wasn't selected in India's squad as the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that Shreyas will have to wait for his chances.
"Shreyas Iyer. No fault of his. Got to tell me who he can replace? At the moment, he will have to wait for his chance," said Agarkar in the press conference on Tuesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
KL Rahul produced an impressive performance for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 539 runs in 13 matches, with the help of one century and three fifties. Despite being out of India's T20I setup in the last few years, his consistent performances in IPL 2025 made him a strong contender for a national recall for Asia Cup 2025. However, selectors overlooked Rahul for the Asia Cup.
Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
Sai Sudharsan, who is known for his consistent performance, opened for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 and won the Orange Cap after scoring 759 runs in 15 matches. Despite his exceptional performance in IPL 2025, Sudharsan wasn't picked in India's squad for Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)
Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 559 runs at an average of 43.00 and a strike rate of 159.71 for Rajasthan Royals in 14 matches of the IPL 2025 season with the help of six half-centuries. Despite his good IPL 2025 season, the 23-year-old Jaiswal wasn't picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. Though he is not part of India's main squad, Jaiswal has been picked as the reserve player. (Pic credit: IANS)
Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)
Prasidh Krishna won the Purple Cap during the IPL 2025 after picking 25 wickets in 15 matches. Despite his brilliant performance and wicket-taking ability with quick pace, Prasidh was not selected in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
Krunal Pandya (RCB)
Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya played a key role in maiden title win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the IPL 2025 season. During his standout IPL 2025 season, Krunal scored 109 runs and picked 17 wickets. He also won the POTM award in the IPL 2025 final for his superb bowling performance of 2 for 17 against Punjab Kings. However, Krunal wasn't considered for India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. (Pic credit: IANS)
Khaleel Ahmed (CSK)
Khaleel Ahmed played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 season and was noted for his ability to take wickets in the opening over of the innings. He picked 15 wickets in 14 matches of IPL 2025 season and could have been a good back option in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 but he wasn't picked for the tournament. (Pic credit: IANS)
