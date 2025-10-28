Players To Score Most Runs At ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Ahead Of Semi-Final: Smriti Mandhana On Top, Pratika Rawal At 2nd, Alyssa Healy At...
As the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 hurtles towards its knockout phase, the semi-final line-up is set, promising nail-biting encounters on October 29 and 30. Australia will face India in one semi-final, while England lock horns with South Africa in the other.
The focus also shifts to the players who have piled on the runs, setting the stage for potential heroics in the business end of the tournament. India opener Smriti Mandhana has emerged as the undisputed queen of the willow. But she's not alone, batting stars of Australia, South Africa and others have kept the run charts fiercely competitive.
Here's list of players who have scored Most Runs At ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 so far:
1. Smriti Mandhana (India)
With a staggering 365 runs from seven matches, India opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been the top scorer at ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 so far. Her consistency has been the bedrock of India's semi-final push at the tournament. With India facing Australia in the semis, Mandhana's ability to anchor and accelerate could be the difference between heartbreak and history - India's first World Cup title on home soil. (Pic credit: BCCI)
2. Pratika Rawal (India)
Smriti Mandhana's opening partner, Pratika Rawal, has been equally consistent for India at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 so far, notching up 308 runs in 7 matches including a match-winning 122 against New Zealand. Their record-breaking partnership has been the backbone of the Indian batting line-up. Unfortunately, Rawal's unfortunate injury in the final league game against Bangladesh has ruled her out from the tournament ahead of the semifinal. (Pic credit: BCCI)
3. Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)
South Africa's charge to the semi-finals has been significantly bolstered by the elegant stroke play of their skipper Laura Wolvaardt. With 301 runs in 7 innings, Wolvaardt has provided stability and a strong platform for the Proteas in the middle order. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Alyssa Healy (Australia)
Despite playing fewer matches due to injury, Australian captain Alyssa Healy has been one of the top-scorers at the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Her 294 runs in 4 innings with an impressive average of 98.00 highlights her sheer dominance, including a blistering 142 against India, which powered the highest-ever successful run chase in Women's ODI history. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Sophie Devine (New Zealand)
Despite her team not making the semi-finals, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine features prominently on the list of run getters at ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Her 289 runs at an impressive average of 57.80 included a brilliant hundred, highlighting her class as one of the world's premier all-rounders. (Pic credit: White Ferns)
6. Heather Knight (England)
Former skipper Heather Knight has been in excellent form with the bat for England during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. With 288 runs in 7 matches, she is currently the 6th highest run-scorer of the tournament. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)
Ashleigh Gardner has had an exceptional run in the league stage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, excelling as a powerful all-rounder for Australia. Gardner has scored 265 runs in 6 matches with an impressive average of 88.33 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
