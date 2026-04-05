Players to win hat-trick of POTM awards in IPL history: Sameer Rizvi, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and...; check full list
After playing consecutive match winning knocks for Delhi Capitals, the 22-year-old Sameer Rizvi joined legendary Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and others in an elite list of players to win three consecutive Player-of-the-Match awards in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, only eight players in IPL history have achieved this "hat-trick" of individual honors.
Here's a list of players who have achieved three consecutive Player of the Match (POTM) awards in IPL history:
1. Jacques Kallis (RCB, 2010)
Jacques Kallis, the legendary South African all-rounder, was the first to achieve this rare distinction in the IPL 2010 season. Kallis, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) smashed an unbeaten 89 off 55 balls and returning figures of 1/39 against Punjab Kings, as RCB chased down 204 with seven balls to spare. He carried the momentum into the next game against Rajasthan Royals, contributing an unbeaten 44 off 34 along with 2/20 in a commanding 10-wicket win. Kallis capped off his impressive run with another all-round display against Mumbai Indians, scoring an unbeaten 66 off 55 and picking up 1/35 to guide RCB to a comfortable chase of 152. (Pic credit: RCB)
2. Virender Sehwag (Delhi Daredevils, 2012)
Former India opener Virender Sehwag bagged the POTM awards in 2012 for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as captain. The first came in a chase - an unbeaten 87 against Pune Warriors that guided DD home with 24 balls to spare. The next two followed while setting a target: a blistering 39-ball 73 against Mumbai Indians that powered DD past 200, and a 39-ball 63 that proved decisive in a thrilling one-run win over Rajasthan Royals. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
3. Glenn Maxwell (KXIP, 2014)
Australia spinner Glenn Maxwell won three back to back POTM awards for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) during the IPL 2014 season. It came during his 'UAE leg' dominance where he cleared boundaries at will. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
4. Aaron Finch (Gujarat Lions, 2017)
Three match-winning fifties from Australian batter Aaron Finch earned him three consecutive POTM awards in 2017. Representing Gujarat Lions, Finch dominated against KXIP, Rising Pune Supergiant and MI, guiding his team to successful chases of 162, 164 and 144. The most memorable of the lot was arguably the slowest - an unbeaten 67 off 54 balls, sealing a last-ball win against MI at the Wankhede. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
5. Virat Kohli (RCB, 2016)
Virat Kohli's hat-trick of POTM awards came during his monumental 2016 season, where he amassed a record 973 runs at an average of 81.08. Two contrasting half-centuries, struck at rates of 147 and 120, guided RCB to victories over Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils. However, the chase master’s most iconic innings remains his blistering 113 off just 50 balls against KXIP, laced with 12 fours and eight sixes. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
6. Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals, 2018)
Jos Buttler, the England wicketkeeper-batter enjoyed a dream run as an opener for Rajasthan Royals, scoring big while anchoring innings during the 2018 season. His first two innings against KXIP (82) and Chennai Super Kings (95*) were largely driven by boundaries, featuring 9 and 11 fours respectively, with just three sixes overall. The big hitting came against MI, where he smashed five sixes in a 53-ball 94* to guide RR to a comfortable chase of 169. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
7. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK, 2020)
CSK batter Ruturaj Gaikwad earned his hat-trick of POTM awards during the second-half of IPL 2020, his maiden IPL season. His three fifties powered CSK to successful chases across Dubai and Abu Dhabi - an unbeaten 65 against RCB, a fluent 72 versus KKR, and another 65* against KXIP to cap it off. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
8. Sameer Rizvi (Delhi Capitals, 2025-2026)
Sameer Rizvi, the young uncapped Indian batter from Meerut became the latest player to win three back to back POTM awards. Spanning two seasons, with his last two outings coming as an impact player, Sameer Rizvi signed off Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 campaign with a blistering 25-ball 58* to chase down 207 against Punjab Kings, then kicked off 2026 with a 47-ball 70 against Lucknow Super Giants - before bettering it with a commanding 51-ball 90 against Mumbai Indians in Delhi. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
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