Players to win hat-trick of POTM awards in IPL history: Sameer Rizvi, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and...; check full list

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After playing consecutive match winning knocks for Delhi Capitals, the 22-year-old Sameer Rizvi joined legendary Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and others in an elite list of players to win three consecutive Player-of-the-Match awards in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, only eight players in IPL history have achieved this "hat-trick" of individual honors.

Here's a list of players who have achieved three consecutive Player of the Match (POTM) awards in IPL history: