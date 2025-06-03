Players To Win Player of the Match (POTM) Award In Every IPL Final: Check Names Of All 17 Winners From 2008 To 2024 - In Pics
Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, Tuesday. Both RCB and PBKS, who have been in superb form this season, are eyeing their first IPL trophy despite being part of the tournament since its inception.
Players from both sides have the opportunity to etch their name in history by producing a match-winning performance for their respective teams in the IPL 2025 final and winning the Player of the Match (POTM) Award at the biggest stage.
Let's take a look at all the players who have won the POTM Awards in previous IPL finals:
IPL 2008 Final - Yusuf Pathan (RR)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Yusuf Pathan won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2008 final against Chennai Super Kings for scoring 56 for 39 and picking 3 for 22 on June 1, 2008 in Navi Mumbai.
IPL 2009 Final - Anil Kumble (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Anil Kumble won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2009 final against Deccan Chargers after picking 4 for 16 on May 24, 2009 in Johannesburg.
IPL 2010 Final - Suresh Raina (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2010 final against Mumbai Indians after scoring 57 off 35 and picking 1 for 21 on April 25, 2010 in Navi Mumbai.
IPL 2011 Final - Murali Vijay (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Murali Vijay won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2011 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore after scoring 95 off 52 on May 28, 2011 in Chennai.
IPL 2012 Final - Manvinder Bisla (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manvinder Bisla won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2012 final against Chennai Super Kings after scoring 89 off 48 on May 27, 2012 in Chennai.
IPL 2013 Final - Kieron Pollard (MI)
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2013 final against Chennai Super Kings after 60 not out off 32 and picking 1 for 34 on May 26, 2013 in Kolkata.
IPL 2014 Final - Manish Pandey (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manish Pandey won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2014 final against Kings XI Punjab after scoring 94 off 50 on June 1, 2014 in Bengaluru.
IPL 2015 Final - Rohit Sharma (MI)
Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2015 final against Chennai Super Kings after scoring 50 off 26 on May 24 2015 in Kolkata.
IPL 2016 Final - Ben Cutting (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Ben Cutting won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2016 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore after scoring 39 not out off 15 and picking 2 for 35 on May 29, 2016 in Bengaluru.
IPL 2017 Final - Krunal Pandya (MI)
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant after scoring 47 off 38 on May 21, 2017 in Hyderabad.
IPL 2018 Final - Shane Watson (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings star Shane Watson won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2018 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad after scoring 117 not out off 57 on May 27, 2018 in Mumbai.
IPL 2019 Final - Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
Star Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2019 final against Chennai Super Kings for picking 2 for 14 on May 12, 2019 in Hyderabad.
IPL 2020 Final - Trent Boult (MI)
Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals for picking 3 for 30 on November 10, 2020 in Dubai.
IPL 2021 Final - Faf du Plessis (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Faf du Plessis won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders after scoring 86 off 59 on October 15, 2021 in Dubai.
IPL 2022 Final - Hardik Pandya (GT)
Gujarat Titans all-rounder Hardik Pandya won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals after scoring 34 off 30 & picking 3 for 17 on May 29, 2022 in Ahmedabad.
IPL 2023 Final - Devon Conway (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans after scoring 47 off 25 on May 28 2023 in Ahmedabad.
IPL 2024 Final - Mitchell Starc (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mitchell Starc won the Player of the Match (POTM) Award during the IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad after picking 2 for 14 on May 26, 2024 at Chennai.
