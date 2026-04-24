Players with most hundreds for CSK in IPL history: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina and...; check full list
Sanju Samson etched his name into IPL folklore by scoring an unbeaten 101 off just 54 balls for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 23. With this impressive knock, Samson has already equaled the record for the most centuries for the CSK franchise in IPL history.
Here is the list of players with the most hundreds for CSK in IPL history:
1. Sanju Samson - 2 Centuries
Sanju Samson, who joined CSK ahead of the 2026 season from Rajasthan Royals via trade, has already struck two centuries in just his seventh match for the franchise: 115 not out against Delhi Capitals and 101 not out against Mumbai Indians. He becomes only the fourth player in CSK’s illustrious IPL history to reach two hundreds for the team, joining an elite group that includes modern greats and legends of the franchise. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Shane Watson - 2 Centuries
Shane Watson scored two centuries for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), both occurring during the 2018 IPL season: 117* vs SRH (Wankhede, May 2018); 106 vs RR (Pune, Apr 2018). His century in the IPL 2018 final remains one of the most iconic innings in tournament history. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
3. Murali Vijay - 2 Centuries
Murali Vijay, one of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) most prolific openers, scored two centuries for the franchise in the IPL - 127 vs RR (Chennai, Apr 2010); 113 vs DD (Chennai, May 2012). He was also the first Indian player to score a century for CSK and remains the owner of the highest individual score in CSK history - a blistering 127 off 56 balls. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
4. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 2 Centuries
Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored two centuries - 108* vs LSG (Chennai, Apr 2024); 101* vs RR (Abu Dhabi, Oct 2021) - for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League. Notably, both of these high-quality innings came in losing causes. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
5. Brendon McCullum - 1 Century
Brendon McCullum’s century for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 100* vs SRH (Chennai, Apr 2015) was a vintage display of 'Bazball' before the term even existed. It remains one of the most memorable innings in the franchise's history. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Michael Hussey - 1 Century
Michael Hussey scored exactly one century - 116* vs KXIP (Mohali, Apr 2008) - for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. Notably, it was the first-ever century for the franchise and occurred in their very first match of the inaugural 2008 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Ambati Rayudu - 1 Century
Ambati Rayudu’s only IPL century - 100* vs SRH (Pune, May 2018) - was a defining moment of his career, coming during his standout 2018 season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After years with the Mumbai Indians, Rayudu moved to CSK and reinvented himself as a top-order force, playing a vital role in their "Fairytale Comeback" season. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Suresh Raina - 1 Century
Suresh Raina, often called 'Chinna Thala', scored one century - 100* vs KXIP (Chennai, May 2013) - for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in his Indian Premier League career. While he only has only one 'official' hundred for CSK, his consistency over a decade earned him the moniker 'Mr. IPL' and key role in CSK's title win. (Pic credit: IANS)
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