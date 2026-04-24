Players with most hundreds for CSK in IPL history: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina and...; check full list

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Sanju Samson etched his name into IPL folklore by scoring an unbeaten 101 off just 54 balls for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 23. With this impressive knock, Samson has already equaled the record for the most centuries for the CSK franchise in IPL history.

Here is the list of players with the most hundreds for CSK in IPL history: