Players With Most Runs In T20 Cricket: Chris Gayle On Top, Alex Hales At 2nd Spot, Virat Kohli At...
Former England batter Alex Hales surpassed West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard to become the second-highest run-getter in the T20 cricket history. Hales achieved the milestone during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 clash between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Guyana Amazon Warriors in Tarouba.
Here's list of batters with most runs in the T20 cricket history:
1. Chris Gayle (West Indies)
Former West Indies opener, who is known as the "Universal Boss, holds the record for the most runs in T20 cricket. Gayle has scored 14562 runs in 463 matches at an average of 36.22 with the help of 22 centuries and 88 half-centuries. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
2. Alex Hales (England)
Former England batter Alex Hales, who is known for his aggressive style, has scored the second most runs in T20 cricket. Hales has scored 14024 runs in 509 matches at an average of 30.02 with the help of 7 centuries and 89 half-centuries so far. (Pic credit: England Cricket)
3. Kieron Pollard (West Indies)
Former West Indies Kieron Pollard has scored the third most runs in T20 cricket. Pollard, a powerful finisher, has scored 14012 runs in 713 matches at an average of 31.70 with the help of 1 century and 64 half-centuries so far. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
4. David Warner (Australia)
Former Australia opener David Warner has scored the fourth most runs in T20 cricket. Warner, who was known for his aggressive batting at the top, has scored 13595 runs in 424 matches at an average of 36.44 with the help of 8 centuries and 113 half-centuries so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)
Veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik has scored the fifth most runs in T20 cricket. Shoaib, who is known for his adaptability and consistency, has scored 13571 runs in 557 matches at an average of 35.99 with the help of 83 half-centuries so far. (Pic credit: Lanka Premier League)
6. Virat Kohli (India)
Star batter Virat Kohli is the leading Indian run-scorer in T20 cricket. Virat, who is known for his unmatched consistency, has scored 13543 runs in 414 matches at an average of 41.92 with the help of 9 centuries and 105 half-centuries so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Jos Buttler (England)
Star England batter Jos Buttler has scored the sixth most runs in T20 cricket. Buttler, who is one of the most destructive batters in world cricket, has scored 13338 runs in 466 matches at an average of 35.75 with the help of 8 centuries and 96 half-centuries so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
