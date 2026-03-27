Prithvi Shaw fell in love with Akriti Agarwal like this? The untold story behind their romance goes viral ahead of IPL 2026

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Prithvi Shaw’s engagement to Akriti Agarwal has sparked massive online interest, with fans searching for details about the influencer’s background, career, and relationship timeline. Akriti, a Mumbai-based content creator with over 3 million followers, is also set to enter films, highlighting the growing crossover between sports and digital entertainment. Their engagement, announced on March 8, 2026, reflects evolving celebrity dynamics where personal milestones drive search trends and audience engagement. As Shaw continues his cricket journey, this development adds a new dimension to his public persona, strengthening his connection with fans beyond the field.