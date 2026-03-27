Prithvi Shaw fell in love with Akriti Agarwal like this? The untold story behind their romance goes viral ahead of IPL 2026
Prithvi Shaw’s engagement to Akriti Agarwal has sparked massive online interest, with fans searching for details about the influencer’s background, career, and relationship timeline. Akriti, a Mumbai-based content creator with over 3 million followers, is also set to enter films, highlighting the growing crossover between sports and digital entertainment. Their engagement, announced on March 8, 2026, reflects evolving celebrity dynamics where personal milestones drive search trends and audience engagement. As Shaw continues his cricket journey, this development adds a new dimension to his public persona, strengthening his connection with fans beyond the field.
1. Engagement confirmed after months of speculation
After multiple “soft launches” on social media, Prithvi Shaw made his relationship official by announcing his engagement to Akriti Agarwal, ending months of fan speculation around their dating life. Photo Credit - X
2. Engagement date aligns with International Women’s Day
The couple chose March 8, 2026, for their engagement, coinciding with International Women’s Day, adding symbolic value and boosting online visibility across trending searches related to Prithvi Shaw engagement news. Photo Credit - X
3. Born in Lucknow, built career in Mumbai
Akriti Agarwal was born in Lucknow and later moved to Mumbai, where she completed her Bachelor of Management Studies from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College and began her journey as a content creator. Photo Credit - X
4. Rose to fame through short-form video platforms
Akriti first gained attention through viral TikTok videos before transitioning to Instagram post-ban, where she scaled her audience significantly, now boasting over 3 million followers and strong engagement metrics. Photo Credit - X
5. Established influencer with multi-platform presence
Beyond Instagram, Akriti Agarwal runs a YouTube channel focused on lifestyle and vlogs, expanding her digital footprint and positioning herself as a rising content creator in India’s influencer ecosystem. Photo Credit - X
6. Set to make acting debut in Telugu film
Akriti is reportedly entering mainstream entertainment with her debut in the psychological thriller Trimukha, marking a transition from influencer to actress, a trend increasingly seen among Indian digital creators. Photo Credit - X
7. Relationship surfaced through public outings in 2025
As reported earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Akriti were spotted together at events and festivals in 2025, including Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, sparking dating rumours across fan communities. Photo Credit - X
8. Maintained a low-profile relationship strategy
Despite growing attention, the couple kept their relationship private, avoiding public confirmation until their engagement, a move that helped sustain curiosity and organic search traction. Photo Credit - X
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