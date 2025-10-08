Prithvi Shaw’s Long List Of Controversies: Fight With Musheer Khan To Clash With Social Media Influencer Sapna Gil - Check In Pics
Ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has once again found himself at the center of controversy. During a three-day practice match between Mumbai and Maharashtra at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Shaw now representing Maharashtra was involved in an on-field altercation with his former teammates, overshadowing his remarkable batting performance. Scroll down to check top controversies of Prithvi Shaw:
Practice Match Turns Ugly in Pune
A three-day practice match between Mumbai and Maharashtra at the MCA Stadium in Pune turned controversial after a heated on-field altercation involving Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai bowler Musheer Khan.
Prithvi Shaw vs Musheer Khan
The fight escalated when Shaw allegedly tried to grab Musheer Khan’s collar and even swung his bat in anger, forcing umpires and teammates to intervene and calm the situation.
Century Overshadowed by Clash
Shaw played a blistering innings of 181 runs off 220 balls, smashing 21 fours and three sixes. However, his brilliant performance was marred by his aggressive confrontation with Musheer Khan.
Prithvi Shaw vs Social Media Influencer Sapna Gill
In February 2023, Shaw was involved in a public brawl with social media influencer Sapna Gill, after refusing to take more selfies. The incident turned violent and resulted in police complaints against both parties.
Prithvi Shaw's Fitness Issues
Shaw’s fitness issues have been well-documented. Reports in late 2024 revealed his body fat percentage had reached 35%, leading to his exclusion from Mumbai’s Ranji and Vijay Hazare squads.
Doping Ban in 2019
Shaw was handed an eight-month suspension by the BCCI in 2019 after failing a doping test during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The banned substance detected was terbutaline, which is prohibited by WADA.
Clash with Ricky Ponting in IPL 2021
During his stint with Delhi Capitals, coach Ricky Ponting criticized Shaw for refusing to practice during a slump. Ponting revealed Shaw told him, “I’m not batting today,” reflecting his alleged poor attitude.
Shaw’s Checkered Past Returns to Spotlight
The incident has once again placed Shaw’s disciplinary record under scrutiny, reviving memories of his off-field controversies and poor discipline that have plagued his career.
