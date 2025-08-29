Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2953298https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/pro-kabaddi-league-champions-jaipur-pink-panthers-in-2014-to-haryana-steelers-in-2024-check-full-list-of-winners-2953298
NewsPhotosPro Kabaddi League Champions: Jaipur Pink Panthers In 2014 To Haryana Steelers In 2024; Check Full List Of Winners
photoDetails

Pro Kabaddi League Champions: Jaipur Pink Panthers In 2014 To Haryana Steelers In 2024; Check Full List Of Winners

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which began in 2014, has seen 11 seasons with eight different teams winning the title. Jaipur Pink Panthers were the inaugural champions of PKL in 2014 while Haryana Steelers emerged winners during the last season of PKL in 2024.

As PKL season 12 starts, let's take a look of winners in all previous seasons:

Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

PKL Season 1 Winners: Jaipur Pink Panthers

1/11
PKL Season 1 Winners: Jaipur Pink Panthers

The first Pro Kabaddi title was won by the Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2014. Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 in the final as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 35-24 to win their first-ever PKL title. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)

 

Follow Us

PKL Season 2 Winners: U Mumba

2/11
PKL Season 2 Winners: U Mumba

The runners-up of the inaugural season, U Mumba emerged victorious in the second season of the PKL. U Mumba beat Bengaluru Bulls 36-30 in the final. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)

 

Follow Us

PKL Season 3 Winners: Patna Pirates

3/11
PKL Season 3 Winners: Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates won their first Pro Kabaddi title in PKL Season 3. Patna Pirates defeated the then reigning champions U Mumba 31-28 to win their maiden PKL title with Rohit Kumar scoring 7 points in the final. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)

 

Follow Us

PKL Season 4 Winners: Patna Pirates

4/11
PKL Season 4 Winners: Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates won another PKL title in Season 4 after beating Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final. Pardeep Narwal bagged 16 points in the match to give Patna Pirates their second PKL championship on the trot with a 37-29 scoreline. Thus, Patna Pirates became the first team to win the PKL title twice. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)

 

Follow Us

PKL Season 5 Winners: Patna Pirates

5/11
PKL Season 5 Winners: Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates went on to win a hat-trick of PKL titles after they emerged victorious in season 5. It was a one-sided affair in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5 final as Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Giants 55-38. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)

 

Follow Us

PKL Season 6 Winners: Bengaluru Bulls

6/11
PKL Season 6 Winners: Bengaluru Bulls

Led by captain Rohit Kumar, Bengaluru Bulls won the PKL title in Season 6. It was a close battle between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat giants in the final. Pawan scored 22 points as the Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat Giants 38-33 to lift their maiden PKL title. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)

 

Follow Us

PKL Season 7 Winners: Bengal Warriorz

7/11
PKL Season 7 Winners: Bengal Warriorz

A collective effort from the Bengal Warriorz saw them becoming PKL champions for the first time in Season 7. Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh delivered a match-winning Super 10 as Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi K.C. 39-34 in the final. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)

 

Follow Us

PKL Season 8 Winners: Dabang Delhi KC

8/11
PKL Season 8 Winners: Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC clinched their maiden PKL trophy in Season 8 as they beat Patna Pirates 37-36 in the final to become the sixth team in the league's history to win the title. The Season 8 final saw the closest margin of a win in a PKL final where Dabang Delhi K.C. emerged as champions, beating the three-time champions by just 1 point. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)  

Follow Us

PKL Season 9 Winners: Jaipur Pink Panthers

9/11
PKL Season 9 Winners: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers won their second Pro Kabaddi title, going past Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the Season 9 final. Skipper Sunil Kumar's High 5 and a collective effort from Arjun Deshwal and Ajith Kumar in the offence with six raid points each helped the inaugural champions claim glory once again in the ninth edition. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)  

Follow Us

PKL Season 10 Winners: Puneri Paltan

10/11
PKL Season 10 Winners: Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan won their first PKL title after beating Haryana Steelers 28-25 in the Season 10 final. Gaurav Khatri's 4 tackle points and a combined effort from Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite in offence with 5 and 9 raid points respectively helped them clinch their first-ever PKL title. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)

 

Follow Us

PKL Season 11 Winners: Haryana Steelers

11/11
PKL Season 11 Winners: Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers claimed their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title with a commanding 32-23 victory over the Patna Pirates in the Season 11 final. Shivam Patare's 9 total points, Mohammadreza Shadloui's 7 total points, and Vinay's 6 raid points led the team to their historic win. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League) 

Follow Us
Pro Kabaddi LeaguePKLPro Kabaddi League winnersPKL winnersPKL winners all seasonsAll PKL championsPro Kabaddi League 2025PKL 2025PKL championsJaipur Pink Panthers PKL titleJaipur Pink Panthers PKL winnersJaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2014Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL title 2014PKL Season 1 winner Jaipur Pink PanthersHaryana SteelersHaryana Steelers PKL 2025Haryana Steelers PKL titleU MumbaU Mumba PKL titlePKL Season 2 U Mumba PKL titlePatna PiratesPatna Pirates PKLPKL Season 3 winnersPatna Pirates PKL titlePatna Pirates PKL titlesPatna Pirates titlesPKL Season 1 winnerPKL Season 2 winnerPKL Season 4 winnerPKL Season 4 winner Patna PiratesPKL Season 5 winnerPKL Season 6 winnerPKL Season 6 winner Bengaluru BullsBengaluru Bulls PKL titlesBengaluru Bulls PKL winnersPKL Season 7 winnersPKL Season 7 winners Bengal WarriorzBengal Warriorz PKL titleBengal Warriorz PKL title season 7PKL Season 8 winnersDabang Delhi KCDA
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Best colleges
Forbes Top 10 Small American Colleges With Best Education Facility, Easy Admission
camera icon10
title
Sachin tendulkar
Meet Indian Cricketers Honoured With Major Dhyan Chand Award: Sachin Tendulkar To MS Dhoni - Check Full List
camera icon6
title
mobility
Vande Bharat Express New Routes: Bihar Set To Get Two New Trains; Is VB Sleeper Making Debut?
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Two Childhood Friends Who Turned Rs 3 Lakh Idea Into Rs 1,50,00,00,000 Company, Have 400 Outlets Across 190 Cities, They Are...
camera icon13
title
Ganesh Festival 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How To Please Ganesha As Per Your Zodiac
NEWS ON ONE CLICK