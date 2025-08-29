Pro Kabaddi League Champions: Jaipur Pink Panthers In 2014 To Haryana Steelers In 2024; Check Full List Of Winners
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which began in 2014, has seen 11 seasons with eight different teams winning the title. Jaipur Pink Panthers were the inaugural champions of PKL in 2014 while Haryana Steelers emerged winners during the last season of PKL in 2024.
As PKL season 12 starts, let's take a look of winners in all previous seasons:
PKL Season 1 Winners: Jaipur Pink Panthers
The first Pro Kabaddi title was won by the Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2014. Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 in the final as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 35-24 to win their first-ever PKL title. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)
PKL Season 2 Winners: U Mumba
The runners-up of the inaugural season, U Mumba emerged victorious in the second season of the PKL. U Mumba beat Bengaluru Bulls 36-30 in the final. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)
PKL Season 3 Winners: Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates won their first Pro Kabaddi title in PKL Season 3. Patna Pirates defeated the then reigning champions U Mumba 31-28 to win their maiden PKL title with Rohit Kumar scoring 7 points in the final. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)
PKL Season 4 Winners: Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates won another PKL title in Season 4 after beating Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final. Pardeep Narwal bagged 16 points in the match to give Patna Pirates their second PKL championship on the trot with a 37-29 scoreline. Thus, Patna Pirates became the first team to win the PKL title twice. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)
PKL Season 5 Winners: Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates went on to win a hat-trick of PKL titles after they emerged victorious in season 5. It was a one-sided affair in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5 final as Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Giants 55-38. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)
PKL Season 6 Winners: Bengaluru Bulls
Led by captain Rohit Kumar, Bengaluru Bulls won the PKL title in Season 6. It was a close battle between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat giants in the final. Pawan scored 22 points as the Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat Giants 38-33 to lift their maiden PKL title. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)
PKL Season 7 Winners: Bengal Warriorz
A collective effort from the Bengal Warriorz saw them becoming PKL champions for the first time in Season 7. Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh delivered a match-winning Super 10 as Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi K.C. 39-34 in the final. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)
PKL Season 8 Winners: Dabang Delhi KC
Dabang Delhi KC clinched their maiden PKL trophy in Season 8 as they beat Patna Pirates 37-36 in the final to become the sixth team in the league's history to win the title. The Season 8 final saw the closest margin of a win in a PKL final where Dabang Delhi K.C. emerged as champions, beating the three-time champions by just 1 point. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)
PKL Season 9 Winners: Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers won their second Pro Kabaddi title, going past Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the Season 9 final. Skipper Sunil Kumar's High 5 and a collective effort from Arjun Deshwal and Ajith Kumar in the offence with six raid points each helped the inaugural champions claim glory once again in the ninth edition. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)
PKL Season 10 Winners: Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan won their first PKL title after beating Haryana Steelers 28-25 in the Season 10 final. Gaurav Khatri's 4 tackle points and a combined effort from Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite in offence with 5 and 9 raid points respectively helped them clinch their first-ever PKL title. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)
PKL Season 11 Winners: Haryana Steelers
The Haryana Steelers claimed their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title with a commanding 32-23 victory over the Patna Pirates in the Season 11 final. Shivam Patare's 9 total points, Mohammadreza Shadloui's 7 total points, and Vinay's 6 raid points led the team to their historic win. (Pic credit: Pro Kabaddi League)
Trending Photos