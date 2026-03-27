PSL 2026 Updated Points Table: Lahore Qalandars explode to No.1 after crushing win, rivals already under pressure

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The PSL 2026 points table has been updated after the opening match, with Lahore Qalandars taking an early lead following a dominant win over Hyderabad Kingsmen. With net run rate already playing a crucial role, early results could significantly impact playoff qualification in the expanded eight-team format. The tournament, running until May 3, features tighter competition and increased match intensity, making consistency vital. Hyderabad’s struggles highlight the challenges faced by new teams, while Lahore’s strong start reinforces their title credentials. As more matches unfold, the PSL 2026 standings are expected to shift rapidly, keeping the playoff race highly competitive.