PSL 2026 updated points table & net run-rate after Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings win

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Karachi Kings strengthened their position in the PSL 2026 points table with a second consecutive win, while Quetta Gladiators secured their first victory to stay competitive. The updated standings highlight the growing importance of net run rate, with multiple teams tied on points early in the tournament. Lahore Qalandars remain strong contenders due to superior NRR despite a loss. Hyderabad Kingsmen face early pressure after consecutive defeats. As PSL 2026 progresses, early momentum, bowling-friendly conditions, and tight mid-table competition are expected to play a decisive role in shaping playoff qualification scenarios and final team rankings.