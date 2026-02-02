PSL ban, ICC cash blocked, World Cup exit & global isolation: Consequences Pakistan faces after India boycott in T20 World Cup 2026

photoDetails

Pakistan’s boycott of the India match at T20 World Cup 2026 could trigger severe ICC sanctions with long-term consequences. Potential penalties include financial compensation to broadcasters, freezing of ICC revenue, restrictions on overseas players in the PSL, and isolation through bilateral series sanctions. Beyond immediate losses, Pakistan risks damage to rankings, World Test Championship points, Asia Cup participation, and institutional credibility within the ICC. With India vs Pakistan fixtures forming the backbone of global cricket revenue, the decision carries implications that extend well beyond one match, potentially reshaping Pakistan’s international cricket future.