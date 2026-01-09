Advertisement
PSL Team Price vs IPL Player Salaries Explained: Indian Players Rishabh Pant And Shreyas Iyer Are Earning Same As Price Of Pakistan Super League Team

PSL team price figures have ignited debate after Hyderabad’s franchise valuation nearly matched the combined IPL salaries of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. The comparison highlights cricket’s growing financial imbalance, where IPL player earnings rival entire league investments elsewhere. With PSL expanding to eight teams, the modest franchise costs underline limited commercial reach compared to IPL’s global dominance. While overseas investors see opportunity, the numbers reveal structural revenue gaps in media rights and sponsorships. This moment matters because it defines how franchise cricket power, player leverage, and league sustainability are diverging across markets.

Updated:Jan 09, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
What the PSL Hyderabad Team Price Reveals

What the PSL Hyderabad Team Price Reveals

The PSL Hyderabad franchise was sold for INR 55.57 crore, a figure that immediately drew attention for being almost identical to the combined IPL salaries of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Photo Credit - X

Why IPL Player Salaries Now Rival Franchise Costs

Why IPL Player Salaries Now Rival Franchise Costs

Rishabh Pant’s INR 27 crore salary and Shreyas Iyer’s INR 26.75 crore paycheck together nearly equal the cost of owning an entire PSL team, highlighting IPL’s unmatched financial ecosystem. Photo Credit - X

What This Means for PSL’s Commercial Standing

What This Means for PSL's Commercial Standing

Despite expanding to eight teams, PSL franchise valuations remain modest, reflecting lower broadcast revenue, sponsorship depth, and global market reach compared to the Indian Premier League. Photo Credit - X

Why the IPL Auction Has Changed Player Power

Why the IPL Auction Has Changed Player Power

IPL auctions have turned elite Indian players into financial assets whose individual value can outweigh team investments in other leagues, reshaping power dynamics in global franchise cricket. Photo Credit - X

What This Comparison Says About League Economics

What This Comparison Says About League Economics

The combined cost of two new PSL teams is still less than what IPL franchises spent on the top nine players in the 2026 auction, underlining the scale of IPL’s cash flow. Photo Credit - X

Why PSL Expansion Still Matters Despite Lower Prices

Why PSL Expansion Still Matters Despite Lower Prices

Lower franchise prices reduce entry risk for investors, allowing PSL to attract overseas ownership while focusing on long-term sustainability rather than inflated valuations. Photo Credit - X

What This Means for Future PSL Franchise Sales

What This Means for Future PSL Franchise Sales

Unless PSL secures significantly higher media rights, future team prices are unlikely to rise dramatically, keeping valuations far below IPL benchmarks. Photo Credit - X

Why IPL Franchises Are Valued So Much Higher

Why IPL Franchises Are Valued So Much Higher

IPL teams benefit from massive domestic viewership, premium sponsorship deals, and global brand recognition, all of which drive franchise prices into the multi-thousand-crore range. Photo Credit - X

What This Comparison Means for Global T20 Leagues

What This Comparison Means for Global T20 Leagues

The PSL vs IPL gap reflects a broader divide between Tier One and Tier Two T20 leagues, where revenue models, not talent quality, dictate financial power. Photo Credit - X

Why This Moment Matters Right Now

Why This Moment Matters Right Now

As franchise cricket continues to expand worldwide, the Pant and Iyer salary comparison with PSL team prices has become a defining snapshot of cricket’s unequal economic landscape. Photo Credit - X

 

 

 

