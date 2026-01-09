PSL Team Price vs IPL Player Salaries Explained: Indian Players Rishabh Pant And Shreyas Iyer Are Earning Same As Price Of Pakistan Super League Team

photoDetails

PSL team price figures have ignited debate after Hyderabad’s franchise valuation nearly matched the combined IPL salaries of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. The comparison highlights cricket’s growing financial imbalance, where IPL player earnings rival entire league investments elsewhere. With PSL expanding to eight teams, the modest franchise costs underline limited commercial reach compared to IPL’s global dominance. While overseas investors see opportunity, the numbers reveal structural revenue gaps in media rights and sponsorships. This moment matters because it defines how franchise cricket power, player leverage, and league sustainability are diverging across markets.