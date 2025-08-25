Advertisement
Pujara Announces Retirement: Meet Wife Puja Pabari, Author & Entrepreneur Behind Indian Test Legend – In Pics

Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s Test legend, has announced his retirement from international cricket after a glorious career of 103 Tests and 7,195 runs. While fans celebrate his achievements, attention also turns to his wife, Puja Pabari, the author and entrepreneur who has been his strongest pillar of support. Married in 2013, their love story began in a traditional arranged setup and grew into a lifelong bond. Puja, who runs her own interior design business and recently published The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife, stood by Pujara through highs and lows, making their journey truly inspiring for cricket fans.

Updated:Aug 25, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
1. A Classic Arranged Marriage Turned True Love

Pujara and Puja’s journey began through a traditional arranged setup, proving that love doesn’t always need a modern twist—it can blossom naturally through respect and trust. (Image Credit - Twitter)

2. First Meeting Sparked Instant Friendship

Their very first conversation lasted 90 minutes, filled with honesty and laughter. For both, friendship became the foundation of a lifelong bond.(Image Credit - Twitter)

3. Puja Met Pujara’s Father Before Meeting Him

In a sweet twist of fate, Puja first met Cheteshwar’s father instead of him. That meeting set the tone for a relationship grounded in family values. (Image Credit - Twitter)

4. A Wedding Rooted in Tradition

On February 13, 2013, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Gujarati wedding, celebrating culture, heritage, and family blessings. (Image Credit - Twitter)

5. Puja – The Quieter Support System

While Pujara faced bowlers on the pitch, Puja silently guarded his focus off the field, describing herself as his “quieter support system.” (Image Credit - Twitter)

6. Parenting Their Daughter Aditi

In 2018, their daughter Aditi was born, adding a new chapter of joy. Both parents embrace family time despite cricket’s demanding schedule. (Image Credit - Twitter)

7. Puja’s Inspiring Career Beyond Cricket

Puja isn’t just a cricketer’s wife—she’s an author, entrepreneur, and interior design business owner, balancing her own identity alongside Pujara’s cricketing fame. (Image Credit - Twitter)

8. “The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife” Memoir

In 2025, Puja penned The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife: A Very Unusual Memoir, giving fans a rare peek into the unseen challenges and joys of cricketing life. (Image Credit - Twitter)

9. Unshaken Through Highs and Lows

From Australia heroics in 2018 to career struggles, Puja has been Pujara’s constant pillar, showcasing how resilience in love mirrors resilience in sport. (Image Credit - Twitter)

10. A Retirement Marked by Gratitude and Love

As Pujara retired from international cricket in 2025, his heartfelt note of thanks included Puja, reminding fans that behind his success was a love story worth celebrating. (Image Credit - Twitter)

