Pujara Announces Retirement: Meet Wife Puja Pabari, Author & Entrepreneur Behind Indian Test Legend – In Pics

Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s Test legend, has announced his retirement from international cricket after a glorious career of 103 Tests and 7,195 runs. While fans celebrate his achievements, attention also turns to his wife, Puja Pabari, the author and entrepreneur who has been his strongest pillar of support. Married in 2013, their love story began in a traditional arranged setup and grew into a lifelong bond. Puja, who runs her own interior design business and recently published The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife, stood by Pujara through highs and lows, making their journey truly inspiring for cricket fans.