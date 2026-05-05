Punjab Kings' strongest predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nehal Wadhera OUT, Azmatullah Omarzai IN, suspense over Shashank Singh; check full lineup

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Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6. After suffering back-to-back losses, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS are expected to make tactical changes in their playing XI to regain their momentum.

Here's PBKS' strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against SRH: