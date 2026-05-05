Punjab Kings' strongest predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nehal Wadhera OUT, Azmatullah Omarzai IN, suspense over Shashank Singh; check full lineup
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6. After suffering back-to-back losses, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS are expected to make tactical changes in their playing XI to regain their momentum.
Here's PBKS' strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against SRH:
1. Prabhsimran Singh (Wk & Opener)
Young wicket-keeper batter Prabhsimran Singh is all set to open the innings for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6. Prabhsimran, who has played match-winning knocks in a few matches so far, will look to repeat his heroics with the bat and provide explosive starts to PBKS. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Priyansh Arya (Opener)
Priyansh Arya, the aggressive young batter, is all set to open the innings for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Priyansh, who has played many attacking knocks this season so far, will look to repeat his heroics with the bat and provide explosive starts to PBKS. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Cooper Connolly
Cooper Connolly, the talented Australian all-rounder, is all set to bat at the crucial No. 3 spot for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Connolly has played a few match innings for Punjab this IPL season. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is the tactical heartbeat of the Punjab Kings. His role will be to bat deep, manipulate the field during the middle overs, and take down the spinners for Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Suryansh Shedge
Suryansh Shedge, the talented young batter is all set to bat at the crucial No. 5 spot for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. Shedge, who hit a fine fifty in the last match will look to repeat his heroics with the bat. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Shashank Singh/Nehal Wadhera
Nehal Wadhera, the left-handed batter, has failed to deliver with the bat so far. If Shashank Singh gets fit in time, he could replace Wadhera in Punjab Kings' playing XI for their IPL 2026 clash against SRH on Wednesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Marcus Stoinis
Veteran Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, the power-hitter batter and handy bowler is all set to play a key role for Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 clash against SRH on Wednesday. Stoinis played a crucial knock for PBKS in the last match. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Azmatullah Omarzai
Azmatullah Omarzai, the Afghan all-rounder might replace Australia's Xavier Bartlett, who hasn't been very effective in the last few matches. Omarzai will be a valuable addition to PBKS' playing XI with both bat and ball. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Marco Jansen
With his height and left-arm angle, Marco Jansen’s primary role will be to pick up wickets with the new ball and provide late-order hitting for Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 clash against SRH on Wednesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh, the premier pacer, who is known for swinging the ball early and executing pinpoint yorkers in the last few overs, is set to play a key role for Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 clash against SRH on Wednesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal's role for Punjab Kings will be to entice batters into mistakes during the middle overs and break crucial partnerships in the IPL 2026 clash against SRH on Wednesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
PBKS Impact Players
The likes of Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan and others are likely to be Impact Player options for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 clash against SRH on Wednesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
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