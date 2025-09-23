Quinton de Kock Reverses ODI Retirement: How His Love Story With Wife Sasha Hurley Inspires Fans

photoDetails

Quinton de Kock has made headlines by reversing his ODI retirement, returning to South Africa’s white-ball setup for the Pakistan tour 2025. The star wicketkeeper-batter, who retired after the 2023 ODI World Cup, is now eyeing the 2027 World Cup at home. With 6770 ODI runs and a stellar T20I record, his comeback is a massive boost for South Africa. Beyond cricket, fans are equally fascinated by de Kock’s personal life—his marriage to former cheerleader Sasha Hurley in 2016 and the couple’s adorable daughter Kiara. Their love story continues to capture attention, making de Kock a true headline-maker.