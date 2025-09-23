Quinton de Kock Reverses ODI Retirement: How His Love Story With Wife Sasha Hurley Inspires Fans
Quinton de Kock has made headlines by reversing his ODI retirement, returning to South Africa’s white-ball setup for the Pakistan tour 2025. The star wicketkeeper-batter, who retired after the 2023 ODI World Cup, is now eyeing the 2027 World Cup at home. With 6770 ODI runs and a stellar T20I record, his comeback is a massive boost for South Africa. Beyond cricket, fans are equally fascinated by de Kock’s personal life—his marriage to former cheerleader Sasha Hurley in 2016 and the couple’s adorable daughter Kiara. Their love story continues to capture attention, making de Kock a true headline-maker.
1. Quinton de Kock Reverses ODI Retirement Ahead of Pakistan Tour
De Kock has made a sensational comeback, reversing his ODI retirement and securing a spot in South Africa’s ODI and T20I squads for the Pakistan series in October. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
2. ODI World Cup 2027 Motivation Could Be Key
Although retired after the 2023 World Cup, de Kock had hinted at a possible return. The prospect of South Africa’s home World Cup in 2027 may have reignited his ambition. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
3. A Love Story Born on the Cricket Field
Quinton first met Sasha Hurley when she was cheering for the Highveld Lions during a Champions League T20 match in 2012—an encounter that turned into a lifelong bond. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
4. Sasha Hurley: From Cheerleader to Sports Journalist
Before becoming Mrs. de Kock, Sasha worked as a cheerleader and sports journalist. Today, she plays the role of homemaker while passionately supporting Quinton’s cricket career. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
5. Marriage in 2016 Cemented Their Partnership
After four years of dating, Quinton and Sasha tied the knot in 2016. Since then, Sasha has been his pillar of strength, traveling with him across leagues and tours. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
6. Blessed with Daughter Kiara in 2022
The couple welcomed their daughter, Kiara, in January 2022. De Kock proudly introduced her to the world with a heartfelt Instagram post that melted fans’ hearts. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
7. Sasha’s Constant Presence in the Stands
Whether IPL, CPL, or international cricket, Sasha is a regular supporter, often spotted in stands with their daughter, cheering Quinton with unwavering energy. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
8. De Kock’s White-Ball Legacy is Undeniable
With 6770 ODI runs at a 96+ strike rate and 2584 T20I runs, de Kock’s comeback strengthens South Africa’s batting arsenal, making him a vital piece in their 2027 World Cup dream. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
9. A Marriage Rooted in Balance and Support
The de Kocks’ relationship highlights balance—Quinton chasing cricketing glory, Sasha anchoring the family. Their bond symbolizes how love and career can thrive together. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
10. A Love Story That Inspires Beyond Cricket
From their first meeting in 2012 to raising a family, Quinton and Sasha’s journey is proof that behind every cricketing superstar is a supportive partner shaping the story. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Trending Photos