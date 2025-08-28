R Ashwin Retires From IPL: Check CSK Star's Heartwarming Love Story - From Schoolmates To Cricket Ground Proposal
Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s most celebrated spinners, shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Prithi Narayanan. Meeting as schoolmates in Chennai, their bond blossomed from friendship to romance over the years. Ashwin proposed to Prithi at Chemplast Cricket Ground, a place special to him, marking a unique cricket-themed proposal. They tied the knot in 2011 following traditional Tamil wedding customs and are now proud parents of two daughters, Akhira and Aadhya. Prithi remained a steadfast supporter throughout Ashwin’s international and IPL career. This tale of enduring love, destiny, and old-school charm highlights the personal side of a cricketing legend while inspiring fans worldwide.
1. School Days Sparked a Lifelong Connection
R Ashwin first met Prithi Narayanan in middle school at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School, Chennai, proving that childhood friendships can evolve into lifelong romance. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. A Crush That Stood the Test of Time
Though smitten by Prithi during school, Ashwin never confessed his feelings. Their early bond remained purely friendly, highlighting old-school charm before smartphones and social media. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Staying in Touch Through the Years
Despite changing schools, Ashwin and Prithi maintained contact through birthdays and local events, showcasing how long-term friendships can lay the foundation for love. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. College Connection Strengthened Their Bond
The duo attended SSN College of Engineering in Chennai, becoming close friends, proving that shared academic journeys can reignite old connections. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. IPL Reunion Rekindled Romance
Ashwin and Prithi reconnected during the IPL, when he managed Chennai Super Kings’ account, showing how destiny can bring old flames back together in unexpected ways. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. A Cricket Ground Proposal
Ashwin proposed to Prithi at Chemplast Cricket Ground, his favorite practice venue, making the proposal both unique and deeply personal for the cricketing legend. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Low-Key Engagement, Grand Wedding
The couple had a discreet engagement followed by a traditional Tamil wedding in 2011, balancing privacy with celebration, a model for celebrity couples. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Parenthood and Family Life
R Ashwin and Prithi are blessed with two daughters, Akhira and Aadhya, reflecting their journey from classmates to a committed, loving family. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. Prithi: The Ultimate Cheerleader
Prithi often supported Ashwin from the stands during IPL matches, highlighting the role of unwavering support in the life of a professional athlete. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. Love Beyond the Pitch
Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024 and IPL in 2025, but his enduring relationship with Prithi proves that personal victories off the field are just as significant. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
