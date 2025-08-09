Rachin Ravindra Breakup Rumours: Did The New Zealand Cricket Star Split With Girlfriend Premila Morar?

photoDetails

New Zealand cricket star Rachin Ravindra, fresh off his stellar IPL 2025 performances, is making headlines for rumours about his breakup with long-time girlfriend Premila Morar. The speculation began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking massive buzz among fans. Premila, a talented fashion designer featured in Vogue India, has been a constant presence in Rachin’s life, often cheering him from the stands during IPL and international matches. Their three-year relationship, filled with travel adventures and public appearances, is now under the spotlight. While neither has confirmed the split, cricket and fashion fans eagerly await an official statement.