Rachin Ravindra Breakup Rumours: Did The New Zealand Cricket Star Split With Girlfriend Premila Morar?

New Zealand cricket star Rachin Ravindra, fresh off his stellar IPL 2025 performances, is making headlines for rumours about his breakup with long-time girlfriend Premila Morar. The speculation began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking massive buzz among fans. Premila, a talented fashion designer featured in Vogue India, has been a constant presence in Rachin’s life, often cheering him from the stands during IPL and international matches. Their three-year relationship, filled with travel adventures and public appearances, is now under the spotlight. While neither has confirmed the split, cricket and fashion fans eagerly await an official statement.

Updated:Aug 09, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
1. Instagram Unfollow Sparks Breakup Buzz

1. Instagram Unfollow Sparks Breakup Buzz

Fans noticed that Rachin Ravindra and Premila Morar unfollowed each other on Instagram, instantly fuelling speculation that their three-year relationship may have ended. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

2. No Official Statement Yet from the Couple

2. No Official Statement Yet from the Couple

Despite online chatter, neither Rachin nor Premila has confirmed or denied the breakup rumours, keeping fans guessing about their current status. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

3. A Public Love Story That Fans Admired

3. A Public Love Story That Fans Admired

From stadium appearances to heartfelt Instagram posts, the couple’s romance was often shared publicly, making the possible split even more surprising to followers. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

4. Over Three Years of Togetherness

4. Over Three Years of Togetherness

According to reports, Rachin and Premila had been dating for more than three years, with their bond evident in countless social media interactions and public moments. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

6. Premila’s Visible Support at Matches

6. Premila’s Visible Support at Matches

xBoth come from Indian backgrounds, creating a cultural link that fans believed added depth and understanding to their relationship. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

6. Premila’s Visible Support at Matches

6. Premila’s Visible Support at Matches

Premila was regularly spotted cheering for Rachin from the stands, showing her unwavering public support during both domestic and international games. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

7. Fashion Meets Cricket Love Story

7. Fashion Meets Cricket Love Story

Premila, a fashion designer from Auckland, balanced her creative career with being a constant presence in Rachin’s cricket journey, blending two very different worlds. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

8. Premila’s Rise in Popularity with Rachin’s Career Boom

8. Premila’s Rise in Popularity with Rachin’s Career Boom

As Rachin’s cricketing profile soared, Premila’s social media following grew rapidly, with fans curious about both her fashion career and her relationship updates.

8. Social Media Chemistry Was Hard to Miss

8. Social Media Chemistry Was Hard to Miss

Their Instagram timelines were once filled with travel photos, candid moments, and loving captions, all of which have now disappeared from recent updates. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

9. Fans Still Hope for a Patch-Up

9. Fans Still Hope for a Patch-Up

While breakup rumours dominate, many fans on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram still hope the pair will reconcile, given their history and visible connection. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

10. The Silence That Keeps the Story Alive

10. The Silence That Keeps the Story Alive

With no official confirmation, speculation thrives, keeping Rachin and Premila’s relationship status one of the most discussed off-field topics in cricket circles right now. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

