Rachin Ravindra Hits Century In Comeback Game: All About New Zealand Cricketer's Love Life With Premila Morar - In Pics
Rachin Ravindra has once again made headlines with his stellar performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. From his record-breaking century to his growing presence off the field, his journey continues to captivate cricket fans worldwide. Alongside his on-field heroics, his relationship with Premila Morar has also drawn attention, with the couple becoming a popular topic among supporters. Here’s a deep dive into his latest achievements and personal life.
1. Rachin Ravindra’s Match-Winning Century
Rachin Ravindra made a spectacular comeback in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scoring a crucial 112 against Bangladesh. His knock played a pivotal role in New Zealand securing a semi-final berth.
2. Historic Feat: A Century on Champions Trophy Debut
With his latest ton, Rachin became the first player in cricket history to score a century on debut in both the Cricket World Cup and the Champions Trophy, cementing his legacy.
3. Who is Premila Morar?
Rachin Ravindra’s girlfriend, Premila Morar, is a fashion designer who has been a constant support in his life. The couple has been together for over three years, often sharing their journey on social media.
4. Premila’s Emotional Reaction to Rachin’s Injury
During the match against Bangladesh, Ravindra suffered a forehead injury while attempting a catch. Premila quickly took to social media to express her concern, showing her unwavering support.
5. A Constant Presence in the Stands
Whether it’s the IPL or high-stakes international fixtures, Premila is frequently seen cheering for Rachin from the stands, playing a crucial role in keeping him motivated.
6. Social Media Buzz Surrounding Their Relationship
Ravindra’s growing fame has led to a surge in interest in his personal life. Fans admire Premila’s unwavering support, and their relationship has become a hot topic on social media.
7. Premila’s Popularity on the Rise
As Rachin’s career soars, Premila’s following has also increased. She has built her own identity as a fashion influencer, with fans eager to get insights into their life together.
8. The Couple’s Shared Passion for Travel
Beyond cricket and fashion, Rachin and Premila share a love for travel. Their Instagram showcases stunning pictures from their adventures around the world.
9. Premila’s Role in Rachin’s Mental Strength
Rachin has credited Premila for being his pillar of strength, especially during setbacks. Her presence has played a key role in helping him stay mentally focused on his game.
10. A Power Couple in the Making
With Rachin’s meteoric rise in international cricket and Premila’s growing success in the fashion industry, the duo is quickly emerging as one of the most admired power couples in the cricketing world.
