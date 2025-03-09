Advertisement
Rachin Ravindra To Kane Williamson: New Zealand Batters With Most Runs In Single Edition Of Champions Trophy - Check In Pics
Rachin Ravindra To Kane Williamson: New Zealand Batters With Most Runs In Single Edition Of Champions Trophy - Check In Pics

Rachin Ravindra scripted history for New Zealand during the Champions Trophy 2025 final against India in Dubai on Sunday. Rachin became the first New Zealand batter to score 250 or more runs in one edition of the Champions Trophy.

Here's a list of New Zealand batters with most runs in single edition of Champions Trophy:

Updated:Mar 09, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
1. Rachin Ravindra - 263 Runs In 2025

1. Rachin Ravindra - 263 Runs In 2025

Rachin Ravindra scored 263 runs for New Zealand in 4 innings during Champions Trophy 2025. He became the first New Zealand batter to score 250 runs in a single edition of the Champions Trophy.

 

2. Kane Williamson - 244 Runs In 2017

2. Kane Williamson - 244 Runs In 2017

Kane Williamson scored 244 runs for New Zealand in 3 innings during Champions Trophy 2017.  

3. Roger Twose - 201 Runs In 2000

3. Roger Twose - 201 Runs In 2000

Roger Twose scored 201 runs for New Zealand in 3 innings during Champions Trophy 2000.  

4. Kane Williamson - 200 Runs In 2025

4. Kane Williamson - 200 Runs In 2025

Kane Williamson scored 200 runs for New Zealand in 5 innings during Champions Trophy 2025.

 

5. Tom Latham - 191 Runs In 2025

5. Tom Latham - 191 Runs In 2025

Tom Latham scored 191 runs for New Zealand in 5 innings during Champions Trophy 2025.  

6. Martin Guptill - 191 in 2009

6. Martin Guptill - 191 in 2009

Martin Guptill scored 191 runs for New Zealand in 5 innings during Champions Trophy 2009.  

 

7. Stephen Fleming - 184 in 2006

7. Stephen Fleming - 184 in 2006

Stephen Fleming scored 184 runs for New Zealand in 4 innings during Champions Trophy 2006.  

