Rachin Ravindra To Kane Williamson: New Zealand Batters With Most Runs In Single Edition Of Champions Trophy - Check In Pics
Rachin Ravindra scripted history for New Zealand during the Champions Trophy 2025 final against India in Dubai on Sunday. Rachin became the first New Zealand batter to score 250 or more runs in one edition of the Champions Trophy.
Here's a list of New Zealand batters with most runs in single edition of Champions Trophy:
1. Rachin Ravindra - 263 Runs In 2025
Rachin Ravindra scored 263 runs for New Zealand in 4 innings during Champions Trophy 2025. He became the first New Zealand batter to score 250 runs in a single edition of the Champions Trophy.
2. Kane Williamson - 244 Runs In 2017
Kane Williamson scored 244 runs for New Zealand in 3 innings during Champions Trophy 2017.
3. Roger Twose - 201 Runs In 2000
Roger Twose scored 201 runs for New Zealand in 3 innings during Champions Trophy 2000.
4. Kane Williamson - 200 Runs In 2025
Kane Williamson scored 200 runs for New Zealand in 5 innings during Champions Trophy 2025.
5. Tom Latham - 191 Runs In 2025
Tom Latham scored 191 runs for New Zealand in 5 innings during Champions Trophy 2025.
6. Martin Guptill - 191 in 2009
Martin Guptill scored 191 runs for New Zealand in 5 innings during Champions Trophy 2009.
7. Stephen Fleming - 184 in 2006
Stephen Fleming scored 184 runs for New Zealand in 4 innings during Champions Trophy 2006.
