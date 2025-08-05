Advertisement
NewsPhotosRahul Chahar’s Love Story: How Indian Cricketer Married Fashion Designer Ishani Johar In Dream Goa Wedding
Rahul Chahar’s Love Story: How Indian Cricketer Married Fashion Designer Ishani Johar In Dream Goa Wedding

Indian cricketer Rahul Chahar's love story with fashion designer Ishani Johar has captured fans' hearts across the country. From a romantic engagement in 2019 to a dreamy beach wedding in Goa on March 9, 2022, their relationship showcases true commitment and young love. The couple's social media PDA, vibrant wedding functions, and stylish outfits have gone viral, making "Rahul Chahar wife", "Rahul Chahar wedding photos", and "Ishani Johar fashion designer" top trending search queries. With support from cousin Deepak Chahar and a grand reception in Agra, Rahul’s love life continues to make headlines and drive massive fan engagement online.

Updated:Aug 05, 2025, 08:04 AM IST
1. A Love Story Years in the Making

1. A Love Story Years in the Making

Rahul Chahar got engaged to longtime girlfriend Ishani Johar in 2019 after years of dating, proving their bond was built on a strong foundation of love and trust. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

2. Goa Beach Wedding Goes Viral

2. Goa Beach Wedding Goes Viral

The couple tied the knot in a dreamy destination wedding in Goa on March 9, 2022. Their beachside ceremony sparked massive fan interest and trended across wedding-related search queries. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

3. Cricketer Marries Fashion Designer

3. Cricketer Marries Fashion Designer

Ishani Johar, a Bengaluru-based fashion designer, adds glamour to the love story. Searches for "Rahul Chahar wife profession" and "Who is Ishani Johar?" have surged post-wedding. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

4. Valentine’s Day PDA Melts Hearts

4. Valentine’s Day PDA Melts Hearts

On Valentine’s Day 2022, Rahul shared a romantic monochrome picture kissing Ishani, captioned “All that you are, is all that I’ll ever need” — winning fans over with his emotional side. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

5. Instagram Love Unfiltered

5. Instagram Love Unfiltered

The couple doesn’t shy away from public displays of affection on social media. Rahul regularly posts photos with Ishani, drawing engagement from fans searching "Rahul Chahar Ishani Instagram photos." (Photo Credit - Instagram)

6. Fashion Goals from Engagement to Reception

6. Fashion Goals from Engagement to Reception

From coordinated lehengas to designer sherwanis, the couple’s traditional-yet-trendy outfits became a hit online. Wedding fashion searches around the pair saw a spike during the 2022 IPL off-season. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

7. Deepak Chahar's Star Presence

7. Deepak Chahar's Star Presence

Rahul’s cousin, Indian pacer Deepak Chahar, played a key role during the celebrations, with fans loving the extended cricket-family bond. Searches like "Rahul and Deepak Chahar relationship" saw notable traction. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

8. Haldi to Reception: Every Ritual Made Headlines

8. Haldi to Reception: Every Ritual Made Headlines

From the colorful mehendi ceremony to the Agra reception, every function drew fanfare. Wedding hashtags and images flooded social media, increasing visibility in trending celeb wedding content. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

9. Young Love, Big Commitment

9. Young Love, Big Commitment

At just 22, Rahul Chahar tied the knot—one of the youngest Indian cricketers to do so. This move sparked curiosity around "young Indian cricketers who got married early." (Photo Credit - Instagram)

 

10. Fans Rooting for a Power Couple

10. Fans Rooting for a Power Couple

Whether he’s on the cricket field or off it, Rahul’s story with Ishani inspires fans who love celebrity relationships. The phrase “Rahul Chahar love story” now trends frequently on Google. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

