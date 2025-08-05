Rahul Chahar’s Love Story: How Indian Cricketer Married Fashion Designer Ishani Johar In Dream Goa Wedding

photoDetails

english

2941516

Indian cricketer Rahul Chahar's love story with fashion designer Ishani Johar has captured fans' hearts across the country. From a romantic engagement in 2019 to a dreamy beach wedding in Goa on March 9, 2022, their relationship showcases true commitment and young love. The couple's social media PDA, vibrant wedding functions, and stylish outfits have gone viral, making "Rahul Chahar wife", "Rahul Chahar wedding photos", and "Ishani Johar fashion designer" top trending search queries. With support from cousin Deepak Chahar and a grand reception in Agra, Rahul’s love life continues to make headlines and drive massive fan engagement online.