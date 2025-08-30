Advertisement
NewsPhotosRahul Dravid Net Worth 2025: How Much The Wall Earns? Coaching Income, Brand Endorsements, And Property Value - Check In Pics
Rahul Dravid Net Worth 2025: How Much The Wall Earns? Coaching Income, Brand Endorsements, And Property Value - Check In Pics

Rahul Dravid, one of India’s most respected cricketing legends, recently, Dravid stepped down as head coach of Rajasthan Royals, marking a new chapter in his post-playing career. Here's the breakdown of his net worth he earns from cricket coaching and endorsements.

Updated:Aug 30, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Net Worth Overview

Net Worth Overview

Rahul Dravid’s estimated net worth in 2025 is around Rs 320 crore ($40 million), reflecting his success as a player, coach, and brand ambassador.

 

Coaching Salary - Indian Team

Coaching Salary - Indian Team

As India’s head coach, Dravid earned approximately Rs 12 crore annually, boosting his earnings during a prestigious tenure crowned by the 2024 T20 World Cup win. 

 

IPL Coaching Income

IPL Coaching Income

Transitioning to the IPL, Dravid took on the role of head coach for Rajasthan Royals, commanding a lucrative Rs 5 crore in 2025. Now he has resigned ahead of IPL 2026.

 

Endorsement Portfolio

Endorsement Portfolio

A consistent face in advertising, Dravid's endorsement clients include brands like Reebok, Pepsi, HDFC Life, PUMA, CRED, Practo, Piramal Realty, Orchids, and more, earning him roughly Rs 3.5 crore annually in deals. 

 

Property Value

Property Value

Dravid owns a stylish bungalow in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, bought in 2010; present conservative estimates value it at around Rs 4-5 crore. 

 

Car Collection

Car Collection

He drives a luxurious fleet including a Porsche 911 Carrera S, Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, Audi Q5, and other premium vehicles that reflect his refined tastes.

 

Financial Snapshot

Financial Snapshot

In summary, Dravid’s net worth stems from multiple income streams: cricketing legacy, coaching salaries, endorsements, and valuable assets like real estate and luxury cars.

 

Financial Strategy

Financial Strategy

Dravid’s wealth reflects a wise strategy: stable post-retirement income through coaching plus strong co-branding appeal built over decades of an impeccable reputation.

 

Changing Earnings Post-Player Life

Changing Earnings Post-Player Life

While his richest days as a player are past, Dravid continues to grow his wealth through coaching roles (India and IPL) and highly selective brand partnerships.

 

Legacy of Financial Discipline

Legacy of Financial Discipline

Rahul Dravid’s financial success mirrors his reputation: steady, principled, and thoughtfully built. His net worth is a testament to a sustained career and thoughtful post-retirement choices.

All Images:- X, BCCI, Rajasthan Royals 

 

