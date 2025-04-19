Advertisement
NewsPhotosRahul Tripathi, Jamie Overton OUT; Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis IN: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians
Rahul Tripathi, Jamie Overton OUT; Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis IN: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in the 38th match of the IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 20. Five time champions CSK are likely to make few changes in their playing XI for the game against their archrivals Mumbai.

Here's CSK's predicted Playing XI for IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians: 

Updated:Apr 19, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
1. Shaik Rasheed (Opener)

1/12
1. Shaik Rasheed (Opener)

Shaik Rasheed made his IPL debut with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their match against Lucknow Super Giants and played an impressive knock (27 off 19) as opener. Once again, Rasheed is all set to open the innings for CSK in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.   

2. Rachin Ravindra (Opener)

2/12
2. Rachin Ravindra (Opener)

Rachin Ravindra is set to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians alongside Rachin Ravindra on Sunday.  

3. Ayush Mhatre

3/12
3. Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre, who has replaced injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in CSK squad for remainder of IPL 2025, is likely to make his debut in the cash-rich league against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The 17-year-old Mhatre is likely to replace Rahul Tripathi in CSK's playing XI and bat at No. 3 against Mumbai. 

4. Dewald Brevis

4/12
4. Dewald Brevis

Young South Africa batter Dewald Brevis, who has replaced pacer Gurjapneet Singh for remainder of IPL 2025, is likely to make his CSK debut against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The 21-year-old Brevis, who has played for Mumbai Indians in the past is likely to bat at No. 4 for CSK on Sunday. 

5. Shivam Dube

5/12
5. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube, who played a key role in CSK's win in their last match, is likely to bat at No. 5 position against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Dube, who is known for his six-hitting ability, will give that fire-power to the CSK's batting. 

6. Vijay Shankar

6/12
6. Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar is likely to bat at No. 6 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. He can bowl as well.   

7. Ravindra Jadeja

7/12
7. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to bat at No. 7 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Jadeja will have to do the finisher's job for CSK during the IPL 2025 season along with his left-arm spin role with the ball.  

8. MS Dhoni

8/12
8. MS Dhoni

Captain MS Dhoni, who played a match-winning knock in CSK's last match, is set to play the finisher role for his team against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. CSK fans would expect a quickfire knock from Dhoni against Mumbai.  

9. Khaleel Ahmed

9/12
9. Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed has produced an impressive performance for CSK with the ball in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The left-arm pacer will look to continue his heroics against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.  

10. Anshul Kamboj

10/12
10. Anshul Kamboj

Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj, who was impressive with the ball for CSK against LSG, will look to continue his heroics against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.  

11. Noor Ahmed

11/12
11. Noor Ahmed

Noor Ahmed has been in sensational form for CSK with his leg-spin bowling in the IPL 2025 season. He will look to continue his magic with the ball against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.  

12. Impact Player CSK

12/12
12. Impact Player CSK

Chennai Super Kings are likely to use Matheesha Pathirana as their Impact Player in their match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Pathirana, who has played a key role in CSK's success in the last few IPL seasons, can decide Chennai's fate against Mumbai. 

