Vansh Bedi, the wicketkeeper-batter who came to the limelight for his fearless hitting in the Delhi Premier League 2024, is likely to make his IPL debut with CSK in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday. Bedi is likely to replace Rahul Tripathi, who has failed to deliver with the bat for CSK in this year's IPL.