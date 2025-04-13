Rahul Tripathi OUT; Vansh Bedi IN: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against LSG - In Pics
Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 30th match of the IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday, April 14. After losing five matches in a row, five-times champion CSK are desperately searching for a win and they will look to turn things around in Lucknow.
Here's CSK's predicted Playing XI for IPL 2025 match against LSG:
1. Devon Conway
Devon Conway is all set to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday.
2. Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra is set to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants alongside Devon Conway on Monday.
3. Vansh Bedi
Vansh Bedi, the wicketkeeper-batter who came to the limelight for his fearless hitting in the Delhi Premier League 2024, is likely to make his IPL debut with CSK in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday. Bedi is likely to replace Rahul Tripathi, who has failed to deliver with the bat for CSK in this year's IPL.
4. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube is likely to bat at No. 4 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday. Dube, who is known for his six-hitting ability, will give that fire-power to the CSK's batting.
5. Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar is likely to bat at No. 5 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday.
6. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is likely to bat at No. 6 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday. Jadeja will have to do the finisher's job for CSK during the IPL 2025 season along with his left-arm spin role with the ball.
7. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni has been criticised for batting quite low for CSK in the batting order in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Given his big-hitting prowess, experts and fans want Dhoni to bat slightly higher and make an impact for CSK. The 43-year-old Dhoni is set to captain CSK against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday as the franchise search for their second win of the season.
8. Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin has been far from his best with the ball on his home-coming to CSK in the IPL 2025 season. Ashwin, who retired from international cricket last year, will look to produce an impactful performance against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
9. Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed has produced an impressive performance for CSK with the ball in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The left-arm pacer will look to continue his heroics against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
10. Anshul Kamboj
Anshul Kamboj, who made his CSK debut in the last game, will look to create an impact with the ball against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
11. Noor Ahmed
Noor Ahmed has been in sensational form for CSK with his leg-spin bowling in the IPL 2025 season. He will look to continue his heroics against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
12. Impact Player CSK
Chennai Super Kings are likely to use Matheesha Pathirana as their Impact Player in their match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Pathirana, who has played a key role in CSK's success in the last few IPL seasons, can decide Chennai's fate against Lucknow.
