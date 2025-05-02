NewsPhotosRajasthan Royals' Qualification Scenario: Can Vaibhav Suryavanshi's RR Qualify For Playoffs After Defeat Against Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025?
Rajasthan Royals' hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs are all but over after a crushing 100-run defeat to Mumbai Indians. With just three wins from 11 matches, RR can now only reach a maximum of 12 points—insufficient for playoff qualification in the 10-team format. Their poor Net Run Rate and inconsistent performances, especially from the middle order, have further hurt their chances. Captain Riyan Parag acknowledged the team’s repeated mistakes. While technically still in the race, RR now depend entirely on improbable results from other teams, making their qualification hopes nearly impossible. Pride is all they can play for.
