NewsPhotosRajasthan Royals' Qualification Scenario: How Can Vaibhav Suryavanshi's RR Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs - In Pics
Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured an 8-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on April 28, 2025, with a stellar 101-run knock from 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, marking his maiden IPL century. This win kept RR’s playoff hopes alive, but they must win all four remaining league matches by big margins to improve their net run rate. Currently, RR has 6 points from 10 matches and is in 8th place. Their upcoming matches are against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings. They also need favorable results from other teams to qualify for the playoffs.

Updated:Apr 29, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
1. Rajasthan Royals Must Win All Remaining Matches

To reach 14 points, RR must beat Mumbai Indians, KKR, CSK, and Punjab Kings—every win is a must. One more loss, and their playoff dreams are over.

2. Big Wins Needed To Fix Negative Net Run Rate

RR’s Net Run Rate (-0.349) is a major hurdle. They need dominant victories to climb the NRR ladder—quick chases and restricting opponents under 150 will be vital.

3. Maximum of Three Teams Can Finish Above 14 Points

RR’s best-case scenario hinges on only three teams finishing with more than 14 points. If four or more do, RR are mathematically out—scoreboard watching will be key.

4. Focus Shifts to NRR Battles With Mid-Table Teams

Teams like LSG, PBKS, KKR are hovering around 10–11 points. If they lose a few games and RR win big, the Royals can leapfrog them on Net Run Rate criteria.

5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Is the X-Factor RR Desperately Needed

The 14-year-old prodigy has ignited new hope. His blistering 101 (38) vs GT could be the turning point RR needed to build momentum and belief heading into must-win games.

6. Rajasthan Royals’ Home Advantage Can Be Game-Changer

RR play two of their last four games at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Historically a stronghold for them, this home support can fuel a late-season surge.

7. Mumbai & Punjab Fixtures Are Direct Knockout Battles

Their upcoming matches vs MI (May 1) and PBKS (May 16) are essentially virtual eliminators—wins here will hurt direct rivals and boost RR’s playoff odds.

8. High-Scoring Wins Could Offset Earlier Defeats

Chasing 210 in just 15.5 overs vs Gujarat Titans drastically helped RR’s NRR. Repeating such high-impact performances can quickly erase the scars of early-season losses.

9. Other Results Must Fall RR’s Way

For RR to qualify, teams like Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians must lose at least two matches each. RR’s fate hinges on a complex results matrix.

10. Fan Support and Momentum Are Crucial in Final Leg

With IPL 2025 entering its climax, support for underdog stories like RR’s will skyrocket. Momentum, belief, and unity can make the impossible run to playoffs a reality.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK