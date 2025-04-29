photoDetails

Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured an 8-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on April 28, 2025, with a stellar 101-run knock from 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, marking his maiden IPL century. This win kept RR’s playoff hopes alive, but they must win all four remaining league matches by big margins to improve their net run rate. Currently, RR has 6 points from 10 matches and is in 8th place. Their upcoming matches are against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings. They also need favorable results from other teams to qualify for the playoffs.