NewsPhotosRajat Patidar For RCB, MS Dhoni For CSK: 10 Players To Reach IPL Final In Debut Captaincy Season; Check Full List
Rajat Patidar For RCB, MS Dhoni For CSK: 10 Players To Reach IPL Final In Debut Captaincy Season; Check Full List

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Rajat Patidar was appointed as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and he has led the Bangalore-based franchise to the final on his captaincy debut in the league.

Here's the list of 10 players who took their team to IPL final in their first season as captain:

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
1. Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 2025

Rajat Patidar led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the IPL 2025 final in his first season as captain. After defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, RCB are waiting for their opponent in the final.  

2. Pat Cummins (SRH) - 2024

Pat Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the IPL 2024 final in his first season as captain. SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final.  

3. Hardik Pandya (GT) - 2022

Hardik Pandya captained Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022, defeating Rajasthan Royals in finals. 

4. Kane Williamson (SRH) - 2018

Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the IPL 2018 final in his first season as captain. SRH lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2018 final. 

5. George Bailey (KXIP) - 2014

George Bailey captained Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) to the IPL final in 2014 in his first season as captain. Kings XI Punjab lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final. 

6. Rohit Sharma (MI) - 2013

Rohit Sharma took captaincy mid-season and led Mumbai Indians to their first IPL title in 2013 in his first season as captain. Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2013 final. 

7. Daniel Vettori (RCB) - 2011

Daniel Vettori led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the IPL final in 2011 in his first season as captain. RCB lost to CSK in the IPL 2011 final. 

8. Anil Kumble (RCB) - 2009

Anil Kumble took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the IPL 2009 final in his first season as captain. RCB lost to Deccan Chargers in the IPL 2009 final.  

9. MS Dhoni (CSK) - 2008

MS Dhoni guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the IPL 2008 final in their first season. CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals in that final.  

10. Shane Warne (RR) - 2008

Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals (RR) to the IPL title in the inaugural season in 2008, defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.  

