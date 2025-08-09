Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Sara Tendulkar & Arjun Tendulkar To Rishabh Pant & Sakshi Pant - 10 Heartwarming Cricketer-Sister Relationships Fans Adore

photoDetails

Raksha Bandhan 2025 celebrates not just the festival of sibling love but also the heartwarming bonds between Indian cricketers and their sisters. From Virat Kohli and Bhawna Kohli to Shubman Gill and Shahneel Gill, these relationships show the emotional side of cricket’s biggest stars. Arjun Tendulkar and Sara, Deepak Chahar and Malti, MS Dhoni and Jayanti, and others share unbreakable ties filled with support, pride, and affection. Whether cheering from IPL stands or sharing moments on Instagram, these sisters inspire and motivate their cricketing brothers. This Rakhi, discover the most loved cricketer-sister duos whose connections go far beyond the cricket pitch.