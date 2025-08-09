Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Sara Tendulkar & Arjun Tendulkar To Rishabh Pant & Sakshi Pant - 10 Heartwarming Cricketer-Sister Relationships Fans Adore
Raksha Bandhan 2025 celebrates not just the festival of sibling love but also the heartwarming bonds between Indian cricketers and their sisters. From Virat Kohli and Bhawna Kohli to Shubman Gill and Shahneel Gill, these relationships show the emotional side of cricket’s biggest stars. Arjun Tendulkar and Sara, Deepak Chahar and Malti, MS Dhoni and Jayanti, and others share unbreakable ties filled with support, pride, and affection. Whether cheering from IPL stands or sharing moments on Instagram, these sisters inspire and motivate their cricketing brothers. This Rakhi, discover the most loved cricketer-sister duos whose connections go far beyond the cricket pitch.
1. Arjun Tendulkar & Sara Tendulkar – IPL Stand Support & Sibling Pride
Arjun’s budding cricket career is matched by Sara’s constant presence in the stands. Her cheering moments go viral, making their sibling connection one of the most adored in cricket circles.
2. Shubman Gill & Shahneel Gill – Instagram’s Favourite Sibling Pair
Shubman’s meteoric cricket rise is powered by Shahneel’s unwavering support. With her vibrant Instagram presence, she has become a fan-favourite, often spotted celebrating his on-field milestones.
3. Jasprit Bumrah & Juhika Bumrah – A Teacher’s Touch in a Star’s Life
India’s pace spearhead finds guidance in his sister Juhika, a teacher by profession. Her grounded influence balances Bumrah’s intense cricketing career with family warmth.
4. Shreyas Iyer & Shresta Iyer – Social Media’s Dance & Cricket Duo
Shreyas shares a lively bond with sister Shresta, a professional dancer. Their viral social media collaborations blend cricket charm with creative flair, delighting fans nationwide.
5. Rishabh Pant & Sakshi Pant – Long-Distance Love Across Borders
Currently studying in the UK, Sakshi remains Pant’s biggest cheerleader. Their playful exchanges and festival celebrations show how distance never dims sibling affection.
6. Virat Kohli & Bhawna Kohli Dhingra – Strength Behind the Superstar
Despite his global fame, Kohli credits sister Bhawna for keeping him grounded. Their relationship reflects the value of family roots in the life of a cricketing legend.
7. Deepak Chahar & Malti Chahar – Banter, Bond & Glamour
Deepak’s cricket journey is complemented by Malti’s modelling career. Known for their witty banter and viral videos, they showcase how sibling love can be both playful and inspiring.
8. Ravindra Jadeja & Naina Jadeja – A Sister’s Steadfast Support
Naina’s encouragement has been a driving force in Jadeja’s career. Her constant presence in his life embodies the silent strength siblings bring to personal and professional success.
9. KL Rahul & KL Bhavana – Tradition Meets Modern Cricket
Rahul’s versatile batting is anchored by his deep-rooted family connection with sister Bhavana. Their relationship blends traditional values with the fast-paced life of an international sports star.
10. MS Dhoni & Jayanti Gupta – The Guiding Light for Captain Cool
Behind Dhoni’s legendary calmness lies the steady support of sister Jayanti. Her influence reminds fans that even icons rely on family to stay grounded.
Trending Photos