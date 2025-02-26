Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair Achieves Massive Feat, Scores 8000 Runs During Vidarbha vs Kerala Final
Karun Nair Scripts History
India’s domestic stalwart Karun Nair created history as he surpassed 8000 runs in First-Class Cricket during the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Kerala at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday, February 26.
Karun Nair's Ranji Trophy Feat
Nair achieved the milestone when he made 10 runs for Vidarbha after Kerala won the toss. This was Karun’s 114th First Class match and he came out to bat when Vidarbha was struggling at 24 for 3.
Vijay Hazare Trophy
The 33-year-old batter made a terrier comeback to domestic cricket as he scored 752 runs in the recently passed Vijay Hazare Trophy with the help of five centuries off seven innings.
Ranji Trophy
In the second half of the Ranji Trophy, Nair has been batting brilliantly as he collected a century in Vidarbha’s last league match against Hyderabad. Nair went on to smash another century in the quarterfinal triumph over Tamil Nadu.
Karun Nair Runs For Vidarbha
While playing for Vidarbha, Nair has scored over 650 runs in 15 innings which includes 3 centuries and a half-century.
Karun Nair Runs For Karnataka
Earlier, Nair used to play for Karnataka where he hammered over 3,700 runs, the Veteran batter played a crucial role in Karnataka’s 2014-15 victory scoring a massive 328 against Tamil Nadu in the final.
Nair's Triple Century
On the back of a successful run for Karnataka, Nair ended up playing for India and even became the second Indian player to hit a triple century in Tests.
Karun Nair Joined Virender Sehwag
Nair achieved this feat in 2016-17 after Virender Sehwag when he amassed an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai.
