Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2864488https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ranji-trophy-karun-nair-achieves-massive-feat-scores-8000-runs-during-vidarbha-vs-kerala-final-2864488
NewsPhotosRanji Trophy: Karun Nair Achieves Massive Feat, Scores 8000 Runs During Vidarbha vs Kerala Final Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair Achieves Massive Feat, Scores 8000 Runs During Vidarbha vs Kerala Final
photoDetails

Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair Achieves Massive Feat, Scores 8000 Runs During Vidarbha vs Kerala Final

On the back of a successful run for Karnataka, Nair ended up playing for India and even became the second Indian player to hit a triple century in Tests. Nair achieved this feat in 2016-17 after Virender Sehwag when he amassed an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai.

Updated:Feb 26, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Karun Nair Scripts History

1/8
Karun Nair Scripts History

India’s domestic stalwart Karun Nair created history as he surpassed 8000 runs in First-Class Cricket during the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Kerala at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday, February 26. 

Follow Us

Karun Nair's Ranji Trophy Feat

2/8
Karun Nair's Ranji Trophy Feat

Nair achieved the milestone when he made 10 runs for Vidarbha after Kerala won the toss. This was Karun’s 114th First Class match and he came out to bat when Vidarbha was struggling at 24 for 3. 

Follow Us

Vijay Hazare Trophy

3/8
Vijay Hazare Trophy

The 33-year-old batter made a terrier comeback to domestic cricket as he scored 752 runs in the recently passed Vijay Hazare Trophy with the help of five centuries off seven innings.

Follow Us

Ranji Trophy

4/8
Ranji Trophy

In the second half of the Ranji Trophy, Nair has been batting brilliantly as he collected a century in Vidarbha’s last league match against Hyderabad. Nair went on to smash another century in the quarterfinal triumph over Tamil Nadu.

Follow Us

Karun Nair Runs For Vidarbha

5/8
Karun Nair Runs For Vidarbha

While playing for Vidarbha, Nair has scored over 650 runs in 15 innings which includes 3 centuries and a half-century.

Follow Us

Karun Nair Runs For Karnataka

6/8
Karun Nair Runs For Karnataka

Earlier, Nair used to play for Karnataka where he hammered over 3,700 runs, the Veteran batter played a crucial role in Karnataka’s 2014-15 victory scoring a massive 328 against Tamil Nadu in the final.

Follow Us

Nair's Triple Century

7/8
Nair's Triple Century

On the back of a successful run for Karnataka, Nair ended up playing for India and even became the second Indian player to hit a triple century in Tests.

Follow Us

Karun Nair Joined Virender Sehwag

8/8
Karun Nair Joined Virender Sehwag

Nair achieved this feat in 2016-17 after Virender Sehwag when he amassed an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai.

Follow Us
Karun NairKarun Nair newsKarun Nair recordKarun Nair ranji trophyKarun Nair ranji trophy runsKarun Nair ranji trophy recordKarun Nair first class runsKarun Nair 8000 runsRanji TrophyRanji trophy newsRanji trophy finalVidarbha vs KeralaVID vs KERKarun Nair Vidarbha vs Kerala
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Indian Playing XI
Mohammed Shami OUT, Arshdeep Singh IN: India's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match vs New Zealand
camera icon7
title
Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025 Scenario: Here's How Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan Can Qualify For Semi-Finals After AUS vs SA Washout
camera icon9
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli To Rachin Ravindra: Players Who Have Hit Centuries In ICC Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon7
title
Indian celebrities
7 Indian Celebrities Who Changed Their Real Names
camera icon7
title
Auto news
A Look At Vintage Cars Owned By Former Kings, Princes, And Businessmen
NEWS ON ONE CLICK