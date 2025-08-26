Rashid Khan To Dwayne Bravo: Top 10 Wicket-Takers In T20s Ever, Is Any Indian Player On The List? Check In Pics

1 / 10

The Afghan leg-spinner has taken the T20 world by storm with 660 wickets in just 487 matches. With an incredible average of 18.51 and economy of 6.59, Rashid remains one of the toughest bowlers to face. His best figures of 6/17 underline his match-winning ability across leagues like the IPL, BBL, CPL, PSL, and The Hundred.