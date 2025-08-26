Advertisement
Rashid Khan To Dwayne Bravo: Top 10 Wicket-Takers In T20s Ever, Is Any Indian Player On The List? Check In Pics

In the fast-paced world of T20 cricket, where batters dominate headlines with explosive sixes, bowlers who can consistently deliver under pressure are rare gems. Over the years, several names have risen to become legends of the shortest format, picking up wickets across international matches and domestic leagues worldwide. Scroll down for the top 10 list:

Updated:Aug 26, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
Rashid Khan - 660 wickets

Rashid Khan - 660 wickets

The Afghan leg-spinner has taken the T20 world by storm with 660 wickets in just 487 matches. With an incredible average of 18.51 and economy of 6.59, Rashid remains one of the toughest bowlers to face. His best figures of 6/17 underline his match-winning ability across leagues like the IPL, BBL, CPL, PSL, and The Hundred.

Dwayne Bravo - 631 wickets

Dwayne Bravo - 631 wickets

The West Indies legend and T20 pioneer sits second on the list with 631 wickets in 582 matches. Known for his clever slower balls and unmatched death-bowling skills, Bravo was a key figure for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and for the West Indies in their T20 World Cup triumphs.

Sunil Narine - 590 wickets

Sunil Narine - 590 wickets

Another West Indian spin wizard, Narine has 590 wickets with a stunning economy of 6.17, making him one of the most economical bowlers in the format. His mystery spin has baffled batters from the IPL to the CPL, and his best figures remain 5/19.

Imran Tahir - 554 wickets

Imran Tahir - 554 wickets

South Africa’s veteran leg-spinner, famous for his trademark running celebration, has 554 wickets with a brilliant strike rate of 16.8. Even into his 40s, Tahir remains a force in franchise cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan - 502 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan - 502 wickets

The Bangladesh all-rounder has been a consistent match-winner with both bat and ball. With 502 wickets and best figures of 6/6, Shakib is the only player in T20 history with over 500 wickets and 6000 runs.

Andre Russell - 487 wickets

Andre Russell - 487 wickets

Known more for his six-hitting, Russell is also among the elite wicket-takers with 487 wickets. Although expensive (economy 8.81), his raw pace and knack of breaking partnerships make him a game-changer.

Chris Jordan - 438 wickets

Chris Jordan - 438 wickets

England’s death-bowling specialist has picked up 438 wickets, often trusted to deliver the crucial overs. His best of 4/6 reflects his ability to strike in crunch situations.

Wahab Riaz - 413 wickets

Wahab Riaz - 413 wickets

Pakistan’s fiery left-arm pacer, famous for his aggressive spells, claimed 413 wickets before retiring from T20s in 2023. His best performance was 5/8, a reminder of his ability to destroy batting lineups.

Mohammad Amir - 401 wickets

Mohammad Amir - 401 wickets

Known for his lethal swing, Amir has 401 wickets at an impressive average of 22.56. His 6/17 remains one of the best spells in T20 cricket. Despite controversies, Amir continues to be a wicket-taking threat.

Lasith Malinga - 390 wickets

Lasith Malinga - 390 wickets

The pioneer of T20 death bowling, Malinga revolutionised the format with his iconic yorkers. With 390 wickets in just 295 matches, he remains one of the most iconic bowlers in cricket history. His 6/7 is still regarded as one of the greatest T20 spells ever

