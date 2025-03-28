Rasikh Salam OUT, Bhuvneshwar Kumar IN: RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against CSK
Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match No. 8 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Both teams have won their last match and will look to continue the winning momentum in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
Here's predicted playing XI of RCB for the IPL 2025 match against CSK:
1. Virat Kohli (Opener)
Virat Kohli is all set to open the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Friday. The 36-year-old Kohli smashed a half-century against KKR in RCB's last match and he will look to repeat his heroics in the clash versus CSK.
2. Phil Salt (Opener)
Phil Salt will open the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) alongside Virat Kohli in Chennai on Friday. Like Kohli, Salt also hit a fifty in RCB's last match and he will look to repeat his heroics in clash against CSK
3. Rajat Patidar (Captain)
Rajat Patidar, who has been one of most successful batters for RCB in the last few seasons, will lead the franchise in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. Rajat batted at No. 4 in RCB's last game but it will be interesting to see whether he bats at No.3 against CSK to tackle the spin threat.
4. Liam Livingstone
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is set to bat in the middle order for RCB in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. Apart from his batting, Livingstone will also contribute with the ball.
5. Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya will give that perfect balance to RCB with both bat and ball in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. He produced a match-winning performance with the ball in RCB's last match and he will look to repeat his heroics in clash against CSK
6. Jitesh Sharma
India wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma is set to bat lower down the order for RCB in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.
7. Tim David
Tim David, who is known for his power-hitting, is set to bat at No. 7 spot for RCB in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. He will play that crucial finisher's role.
8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to play his first match of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Bhuvneshwar had missed RCB’s opening match against KKR due to a minor injury. Bhuvneshwar is likely to replace Rasikh Salam in RCB's playing XI.
9. Suyash Sharma
Suyash Sharma's spin will be crucial for RCB in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Friday.
10. Yash Dayal
Yash Dayal was the star for RCB in last year's IPL 2025 match against CSK and the franchise would want him to repeat his heroics with the ball in Chennai on Friday.
11. Josh Hazlewood
RCB will heavily rely on Josh Hazlewood's experience in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Friday. Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be a lethal bowling pair for RCB with the new ball against CSK.
12. Impact Player For RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are likely to use left-arm-spin-bowling allrounder Swapnil Singh or left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal as their Impact Player against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Friday.
