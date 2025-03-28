3 / 12

Rajat Patidar, who has been one of most successful batters for RCB in the last few seasons, will lead the franchise in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. Rajat batted at No. 4 in RCB's last game but it will be interesting to see whether he bats at No.3 against CSK to tackle the spin threat.