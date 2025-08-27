Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Earnings: How Much He Made With CSK, RR, PBKS, DC & RPS - In Pics
Ashwin’s IPL journey showcases consistency, adaptability, and evolution. From a Rs 12 lakh rookie to a Rs 97 crore legend, he leaves behind an inspiring legacy for future generations. Here is the breakdown of his earnings from different franchises.
End Of IPL’s Veteran Spinner Journey
Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s finest off-spinners, has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League after a glorious 16-year journey. Since making his debut in 2008, Ashwin has been a consistent match-winner and an influential figure across several IPL franchises.
Early IPL Days (2008-2010)
Ashwin started his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings in 2008 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. He earned a modest salary of just Rs 12 lakh per season, but his clever variations quickly made him one of CSK’s most valuable bowlers.
Rise to Stardom (2011-2013)
From 2011, Ashwin became a core part of CSK’s title-winning campaigns. His salary jumped to Rs 3.91 crore per season, reflecting his growing importance. These seasons established him as a big-match player and Dhoni’s go-to spinner.
Peak Earnings at CSK (2014-2015)
By 2014, Ashwin’s value skyrocketed, earning Rs 7.5 crore per season with CSK. His consistent performances in powerplays and middle overs made him one of the most sought-after bowlers in the IPL.
New Journey with Pune (2016-2017)
After CSK’s suspension, Ashwin moved to Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs 7.5 crore annually. Although he missed the 2017 season due to injury, his presence remained crucial in shaping the team’s bowling attack.
Captaincy with Punjab (2018-2019)
Ashwin joined Punjab Kings for Rs 7.6 crore per season and was handed the captaincy. Under his leadership, Punjab showed glimpses of brilliance, and Ashwin also reinvented himself with innovative bowling tactics.
Delhi Capitals Stint (2020-2021)
In 2020, Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals, continuing at Rs 7.6 crore per season. Playing under Shreyas Iyer and later Rishabh Pant, he delivered key performances that helped Delhi reach their maiden IPL final in 2020.
Rajasthan Royals & Final Years (2022-2024)
Ashwin joined Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore per season and played a vital role in guiding younger bowlers. His experience and variations made him a mentor figure, helping RR reach the 2022 IPL final.
Last Dance with CSK (2025)
Ashwin’s final IPL season came full circle with Chennai Super Kings in 2025, earning his highest-ever salary of Rs 9.75 crore. Returning to where it all began, he finished his career with CSK, leaving behind a lasting legacy.
Career Earnings & Legacy
Total IPL Earnings: Rs 97.24 crore Total Seasons: 16 Highest Salary: Rs 9.75 crore (2025)
