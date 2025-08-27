Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2952397https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ravichandran-ashwin-ipl-earnings-how-much-he-made-with-csk-rr-pbks-dc-rps-in-pics-2952397
NewsPhotosRavichandran Ashwin IPL Earnings: How Much He Made With CSK, RR, PBKS, DC & RPS - In Pics
photoDetails

Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Earnings: How Much He Made With CSK, RR, PBKS, DC & RPS - In Pics

Ashwin’s IPL journey showcases consistency, adaptability, and evolution. From a Rs 12 lakh rookie to a Rs 97 crore legend, he leaves behind an inspiring legacy for future generations. Here is the breakdown of his earnings from different franchises. 

 

Updated:Aug 27, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
Follow Us

End Of IPL’s Veteran Spinner Journey

1/10
End Of IPL’s Veteran Spinner Journey

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s finest off-spinners, has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League after a glorious 16-year journey. Since making his debut in 2008, Ashwin has been a consistent match-winner and an influential figure across several IPL franchises.

 

Follow Us

Early IPL Days (2008-2010)

2/10
Early IPL Days (2008-2010)

Ashwin started his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings in 2008 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. He earned a modest salary of just Rs 12 lakh per season, but his clever variations quickly made him one of CSK’s most valuable bowlers.

 

Follow Us

Rise to Stardom (2011-2013)

3/10
Rise to Stardom (2011-2013)

From 2011, Ashwin became a core part of CSK’s title-winning campaigns. His salary jumped to Rs 3.91 crore per season, reflecting his growing importance. These seasons established him as a big-match player and Dhoni’s go-to spinner.

 

Follow Us

Peak Earnings at CSK (2014-2015)

4/10
Peak Earnings at CSK (2014-2015)

By 2014, Ashwin’s value skyrocketed, earning Rs 7.5 crore per season with CSK. His consistent performances in powerplays and middle overs made him one of the most sought-after bowlers in the IPL.

 

Follow Us

New Journey with Pune (2016-2017)

5/10
New Journey with Pune (2016-2017)

After CSK’s suspension, Ashwin moved to Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs 7.5 crore annually. Although he missed the 2017 season due to injury, his presence remained crucial in shaping the team’s bowling attack.

 

Follow Us

Captaincy with Punjab (2018-2019)

6/10
Captaincy with Punjab (2018-2019)

Ashwin joined Punjab Kings for Rs 7.6 crore per season and was handed the captaincy. Under his leadership, Punjab showed glimpses of brilliance, and Ashwin also reinvented himself with innovative bowling tactics.

 

Follow Us

Delhi Capitals Stint (2020-2021)

7/10
Delhi Capitals Stint (2020-2021)

In 2020, Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals, continuing at Rs 7.6 crore per season. Playing under Shreyas Iyer and later Rishabh Pant, he delivered key performances that helped Delhi reach their maiden IPL final in 2020.

 

Follow Us

Rajasthan Royals & Final Years (2022-2024)

8/10
Rajasthan Royals & Final Years (2022-2024)

Ashwin joined Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore per season and played a vital role in guiding younger bowlers. His experience and variations made him a mentor figure, helping RR reach the 2022 IPL final.

 

Follow Us

Last Dance with CSK (2025)

9/10
Last Dance with CSK (2025)

Ashwin’s final IPL season came full circle with Chennai Super Kings in 2025, earning his highest-ever salary of Rs 9.75 crore. Returning to where it all began, he finished his career with CSK, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

 

Follow Us

Career Earnings & Legacy

10/10
Career Earnings & Legacy

Total IPL Earnings: Rs 97.24 crore Total Seasons: 16 Highest Salary: Rs 9.75 crore (2025)

 

All Images:- X, BCCI, IPL, CSK, PBKS

 

Follow Us
Ravichandran AshwinAshwinIPL EarningAshwin CSKAshwin PBKSRavichandran Ashwin IPL earningsR Ashwin IPL salaryR Ashwin CSK salaryR Ashwin Rajasthan Royals earningsR Ashwin PBKS salaryR Ashwin Delhi Capitals salaryR Ashwin Rising Pune Supergiant salaryAshwin IPL 2025 salaryAshwin IPL total earningsRavichandran Ashwin IPL incomeAshwin IPL contractsAshwin IPL career moneyAshwin IPL teams earnings
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Ravichandran Ashwin retirement
Ravichandran Ashwin Retirement: 5 IPL Teams Indian Spinner Was Part Of - CSK, RPS, DC, PBKS, RR, Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Animated Movies Ganpati Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 8 Must-Watch Animated Movies On Bal Ganesh You Can't Miss
camera icon10
title
T20I records
Suryakumar Yadav To Mohammad Rizwan: 10 Slowest Fifties In T20 International Cricket, Indian Captain & Coach On The List - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
colourful countries
Top 10 Colourful Travel Destinations Around The World – India To Morocco
camera icon9
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrity-Inspired Ethnic Wear, Jewellery, Make-Up & Mehendi Designs Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor To Shanaya Kapoor - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK