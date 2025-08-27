Advertisement
Ravichandran Ashwin Retirement: 5 IPL Teams Indian Spinner Was Part Of - CSK, RPS, DC, PBKS, RR, Check In Pics


Ravichandran Ashwin Retirement: 5 IPL Teams Indian Spinner Was Part Of - CSK, RPS, DC, PBKS, RR, Check In Pics

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of Indian cricket’s sharpest thinkers and most skillful spinners, has officially retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 38-year-old announced his decision on Wednesday morning through a heartfelt social media post, bringing the curtains down on a glittering IPL journey that stretched across 16 years.

Updated:Aug 27, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
End of an Era


End of an Era

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, bringing the curtains down on a career that spanned over a decade and a half.

Incredible IPL Numbers


Incredible IPL Numbers

Across 221 IPL matches, Ashwin picked up 187 wickets at a remarkable economy rate of 7.20, along with contributing 833 runs with the bat, including a fifty.

Rajasthan Royals Chapter


Rajasthan Royals Chapter

Ashwin joined Rajasthan Royals in 2022 and stayed until 2024, playing a mentor’s role alongside his on-field duties, guiding younger spinners in the squad.

Final Dance with CSK


Final Dance with CSK

In 2025, Ashwin returned to his roots with Chennai Super Kings, but it turned out to be his final season. Though the campaign was tough, his presence delighted the fans.

Trophy Cabinet


Trophy Cabinet

Ashwin’s contribution to Chennai Super Kings’ success was immense. He played a major role in IPL 2010, IPL 2011, CLT20 2010, and CLT20 2014 title wins, establishing himself as a match-winner.

CSK Loyalty


CSK Loyalty

The spinner began his journey with Chennai Super Kings in 2008, spending seven fruitful years with the franchise. Fans in Chennai always saw him as a “homegrown hero.”

Delhi Capitals Phase


Delhi Capitals Phase

In 2020–2021, Ashwin was part of Delhi Capitals, where his experience helped the side reach the IPL 2020 final, although they fell short against Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings Captaincy


Punjab Kings Captaincy

Ashwin’s leadership skills came to the fore when he captained Punjab Kings between 2018–2019, making crucial bowling and tactical decisions.

Stint with Rising Pune Supergiants


Stint with Rising Pune Supergiants

After CSK’s suspension, Ashwin represented Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016–17, where he continued to be a consistent performer.

