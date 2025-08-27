Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2952456https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ravichandran-ashwin-s-ipl-wicket-for-csk-pbks-rr-dc-rps-how-he-claimed-187-wickets-across-5-teams-check-in-pics-2952456
NewsPhotosRavichandran Ashwin’s IPL Wicket For CSK, PBKS, RR, DC, RPS; How He Claimed 187 Wickets Across 5 Teams - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL Wicket For CSK, PBKS, RR, DC, RPS; How He Claimed 187 Wickets Across 5 Teams - Check In Pics

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the finest spinners in IPL history, picked up 187 wickets across five franchises in his 16-year career. Here’s how he picked wickets around 5 teams.

 

Updated:Aug 27, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 97 Wickets

1/10
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 97 Wickets

Ashwin debuted for CSK in IPL 2009 and emerged as a pivotal figure during their title-winning seasons in 2010 and 2011. Over eight seasons (2009-2015), he claimed 90 wickets in 97 matches 

 

Follow Us

Impact On CSK

2/10
Impact On CSK

A breakthrough came in 2010 when he took 13 wickets, playing a vital role in CSK's first IPL and Champions League T20 titles. In 2011, he was the team's top wicket-taker in the final with a three-wicket haul, solidifying his reputation as a match-winner.

 

Follow Us

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 35 Wickets

3/10
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 35 Wickets

Ravichandran has taken 35 wickets with the Rajasthan Royals in his 3 years stint and was a standout performer in helping them reach the finals of IPL 2022.

 

Follow Us

Legacy With RR

4/10
Legacy With RR

Ashwin’s tenure at RR further diversified his franchise career, reflecting his adaptability and effectiveness in varying team environments.

 

Follow Us

3. Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab, PBKS) - 25 Wickets

5/10
3. Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab, PBKS) - 25 Wickets

At PBKS, Ashwin gained attention for expanding his spin arsenal and picked 25 wickets in his 2 years stint with the team. 

Follow Us

Leadership Role in Punjab

6/10
Leadership Role in Punjab

Ravichandran Ashwin played the role of Captain with the Punjab team. His innovation marked him as a creative and strategic spinner in the evolving T20 landscape.

 

Follow Us

4. Delhi Capitals (DC) - 20 Wickets

7/10
4. Delhi Capitals (DC) - 20 Wickets

In the 2020 season, Ashwin played for Delhi Capitals and picked up 13 wickets in 15 matches, demonstrating his consistency even away from familiar environments.

 

Follow Us

Reliable Bowler In Delhi

8/10
Reliable Bowler In Delhi

His efforts contributed to a balanced attack, showcasing his value as a reliable wicket-taker across different team setups.

 

Follow Us

5. Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - 10 Wickets

9/10
5. Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - 10 Wickets

During CSK’s two-year IPL suspension, Ashwin featured for RPS in the 2016 season, where he took 10 wickets.

 

Follow Us

Reinforcement in Franchise cricket

10/10
Reinforcement in Franchise cricket

This period kept him central to the IPL action, reinforcing his relevance in franchise cricket even during shifts in team alignment.

 

Follow Us
Ravichandran AshwinIPLCSKRRPBKSRavichandran Ashwin IPL wicketsAshwin CSK wicketsAshwin Rajasthan Royals wicketsAshwin Punjab Kings wicketsAshwin Delhi Capitals wicketsAshwin Rising Pune Supergiants wicketsRavichandran Ashwin IPL careerAshwin IPL statsAshwin IPL recordAshwin IPL teamsAshwin 187 wickets IPLRavichandran Ashwin retirement IPLAshwin team wise IPL performanceAshwin IPL journeyAshwin Chennai Super Kings recordAshwin Rajasthan Royals recordAshwin Punjab Kings recordAshwin Delhi Capitals recordAshwin RPS record
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Earnings: How Much He Made With CSK, RR, PBKS, DC & RPS - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Technology
iPhone 17 Series India Launch In September: Key Features Expected In iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone Pro Max Models; Check India Sales And Pre-Order Date
camera icon14
title
Ganesha Chaturthi 2025
Ganesha Chaturthi 2025 Numerology Predictions: What Lord Ganesha’s Blessings Mean For Your Birth Number
camera icon9
title
Ravichandran Ashwin retirement
Ravichandran Ashwin Retirement: 5 IPL Teams Indian Spinner Was Part Of - CSK, RPS, DC, PBKS, RR, Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Animated Movies Ganpati Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 8 Must-Watch Animated Movies On Bal Ganesh You Can't Miss
NEWS ON ONE CLICK