Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL Wicket For CSK, PBKS, RR, DC, RPS; How He Claimed 187 Wickets Across 5 Teams - Check In Pics
Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the finest spinners in IPL history, picked up 187 wickets across five franchises in his 16-year career. Here’s how he picked wickets around 5 teams.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 97 Wickets
Ashwin debuted for CSK in IPL 2009 and emerged as a pivotal figure during their title-winning seasons in 2010 and 2011. Over eight seasons (2009-2015), he claimed 90 wickets in 97 matches
Impact On CSK
A breakthrough came in 2010 when he took 13 wickets, playing a vital role in CSK's first IPL and Champions League T20 titles. In 2011, he was the team's top wicket-taker in the final with a three-wicket haul, solidifying his reputation as a match-winner.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 35 Wickets
Ravichandran has taken 35 wickets with the Rajasthan Royals in his 3 years stint and was a standout performer in helping them reach the finals of IPL 2022.
Legacy With RR
Ashwin’s tenure at RR further diversified his franchise career, reflecting his adaptability and effectiveness in varying team environments.
3. Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab, PBKS) - 25 Wickets
At PBKS, Ashwin gained attention for expanding his spin arsenal and picked 25 wickets in his 2 years stint with the team.
Leadership Role in Punjab
Ravichandran Ashwin played the role of Captain with the Punjab team. His innovation marked him as a creative and strategic spinner in the evolving T20 landscape.
4. Delhi Capitals (DC) - 20 Wickets
In the 2020 season, Ashwin played for Delhi Capitals and picked up 13 wickets in 15 matches, demonstrating his consistency even away from familiar environments.
Reliable Bowler In Delhi
His efforts contributed to a balanced attack, showcasing his value as a reliable wicket-taker across different team setups.
5. Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - 10 Wickets
During CSK’s two-year IPL suspension, Ashwin featured for RPS in the 2016 season, where he took 10 wickets.
Reinforcement in Franchise cricket
This period kept him central to the IPL action, reinforcing his relevance in franchise cricket even during shifts in team alignment.
Trending Photos